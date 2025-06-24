Five dead, several injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash

Five people died, and many others sustained varying degrees of injury in an auto crash that happened at at the Soka axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident involving seven vehicles, including three trucks, two Nissan Micra cars, and two private cars.

According to Mayowa Odewo, the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, the incident occurred around 7:49 AM on Tuesday morning, claiming the lives of two males and three females.

Odewo noted that the Sanyo police station rescued the injured victims, while the bodies were deposited at the Adeoyo Morgue on Ring Road, Ibadan.

He further stated that the rescue operation for the victims is still ongoing and advised drivers to always practice defensive driving while on the road.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accident was caused by excessive speed and loss of control by the truck driver, who collided with the Nissan Micra cars and other trucks.

Some of the crashed vehicles were towed off the road to allow for the free flow of traffic, while the body of one of the victims was handed over to the relatives by the DPO of Sanyo police station.

