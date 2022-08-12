4 dead after OPC, cow dealers clash in Kwara

Normalcy is said to have returned to Kara market in Ajase-Ipo in Kwara State after a clash between members of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) and cow dealers left four people dead on Friday.

The clash led to the disruption of traffic along the Ilorin Ajase-Ipo/Offa Road.

In a statement confirming the incident, Okasanmi Ajayi, Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) of the

Kwara State Police Command stated that the “Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the good people of Kwara State, especially people traversing along Ilorin Ajase-Ipo/Offa road, that normalcy has been restored and the road cleared of every barrier created as a result of the misunderstanding between some people suspected to be members of OPC and cow dealers in Kara market of Ajase-Ipo which happened today 12/8/2022 at 1830hrs.”

Explaining the cause of the clash, the PPRO said, “Information received by Ajase-Ipo Divisional Police headquarters was to the effect that some OPC members in a convoy of about twenty vehicles, believed to have been coming from Oshogbo, Osun state, were passing through the Kara market where a cow being led across the road by its handler broke the side mirror of one of the OPC vehicles, which resulted in an argument that eventually escalated into an exchange of gunfire by both the OPC members and the cow dealers in the market. Four lifeless bodies of unidentified people were recovered at the scene.

“The immediate deployment of detachments of policemen and teams of conventional policemen to the scene by the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Tuesday Assayomo prevented the escalation and killing of more people.

“Meanwhile, the four unidentified dead bodies have been evacuated from the scene and deposited at the UITH mortuary, the injured have been taken to the hospital in Ajase-Ipo for medical treatment; and policemen have been stationed at the scene to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

“The Ajase Ipo Offa Road is now clear for the movement of goods and services. Therefore anybody who still goes there to cause lawlessness would be arrested and charged to court.

“The CP therefore advises that law abiding citizens in the area and commuters should go about their lawful businesses without any fear of attack or harassment.”