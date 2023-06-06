Four persons have been killed in a motor accident which occurred in the Elete community on Lokoja-Ajaokuta road in Kogi State.

Nine other persons were critically injured in the lone accident which involved a Toyota Hiace passenger bus on Monday evening.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, (FRSC), Mr Stephen Dawulung who confirmed the accident Tuesday morning said that it happened around 6:30 pm on Monday.

He said the bus, carrying 13 passengers, was going to Kano from Anyigba in Dekina Local Local Government Area of the state.

Dawulung said the vehicle suffered a tyre burst at a section of the road at Elete community, making the driver lose control and eventually leading to a crash.

“The fatal accident was caused by excessive speed and lack of adherence to traffic regulations by the driver of the bus,” Dawulung said.

The Sector Commander said the FRSC rescue team, in collaboration with police and other sister agencies, have since cleared the wreckage to allow for the free flow of traffic on the road.

He said the nine injured persons were taken to the Kogi State Specialist Hospital in Lokoja for treatment while the corpses of the four dead passengers were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

