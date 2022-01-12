4 dead, 15 injured in Osun multiple road accidents

No fewer than four passengers lost their lives while fifteen others got seriously injured in multiple road accidents that occurred along the Ipetu-Owena highway of Osun state on Tuesday evening.

It was gathered that, the accident occured at the scene as a result of overspeeding on the part of drivers of both vehicles.

The auto crash which involved A DAF 95XF truck, with registration number GMB344XX and an ash-coloured Toyota HIACE bus with registration number FST925BX, was said to have had a head-on collision when drivers of both vehicles were at high speed and could no longer control the wheels of their vehicles.

As a result of this, four persons lost their lives while fifteen others sustained different degrees of injuries leading to mourning and wailing of passersby and sympathisers around the vicinity.

Speaking on the accident, the spokesperson of the FRSC, Osun Sector Command, Agnes Ogungbemi remarked that, “the fatal accident was caused by over speeding on the part of drivers of both vehicles.”

“The injured passengers had been taken to Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, for treatment, while the corpses of the four dead passengers had been deposited at the morgue of the hospital.”

She charged road users to always be mindful of their lives which are not replaceable if lost while driving.

Ogungbemi further warned that, “this is the harmattan period, times visibility may be zero. This means drivers ought to apply some level of caution and ensure their headlamps are in peak working order because the possibility of seeing far may not be attained.”

While appealing to road users and drivers to always adhere strictly to road safety rules and regulations, the FRSC public relations officer, also charged motorists to avoid night journeys.

