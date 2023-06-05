What is a YouTube MP3 downloader app?

A YouTube MP3 downloader app will help you to download a video on YouTube as a MP3 file on your computer. You will often need to use this type of an app when you want to download a song as a MP3 file and add it to your phone or any other device. These apps can help you to extract only the audio of a YouTube video and save it in MP3 file format.

Why do we need a YouTube MP3 downloader app?

If you want to download your favorite YouTube music or even music playlists, you may use the Premium to download. Or else, you can think about using a third-party MP3 downloader tool when you want to save a song as MP3 file for editing. There is no need to use any other methods to record audio, since you can easily extract audio out of a YouTube video.

How to use a YouTube MP3 downloader app?

You can copy the URL of the YouTube video and paste it in the YouTube to MP3 downloader app. The specific steps may vary, but in general, that’s all what you need to do.

Here is a list of 4 tools that we recommend you to download YouTube videos in MP3 format. You may pick any app out of these based on your liking.

1. HitPaw Video Converter

HitPaw Video Converter is a versatile video editing and converting app. This beginner-friendly app provides you with an option to download a YouTube video in MP3 format as well. If you are looking for a secure and robust YouTube to MP3 downloader app, this is an option that we recommend.

Pros

It supports a variety of download formats including MP3.

You can batch download and convert YouTube videos.

You can download an entire playlist on YouTube.

There is a powerful toolbox available to edit the videos you download.

Available for both Mac and Windows OS.

Cons

Performance will vary depending on hardware specifications of your computer.

2. ByClick Downloader

Another promising YouTube MP3 downloader app that you can consider is ByClick Downloader. This is a tool designed to take backups of videos from any preferred platform online, such as YouTube, Dailymotion, Facebook, and Vimeo. However, you can use it as a YouTube to MP3 downloader as well.

Pros





ByClick Downloader can help you to download an entire YouTube channel with ease.

There is an in-built search engine within this tool. You can search for YouTube videos to download, without opening your browser.

Cons

The user interface of this tool can be challenging for beginners.

The software is only available for Windows computers.

3. VidMate

VidMate is a tool designed specifically to help people download videos online. You may use VidMate to download videos, photos, and even songs. This is quite a popular tool, which you can even get to your mobile device. For example, if you are looking for a MP3 YouTube downloader app for your Android device, you can go ahead with this.

Pros

VidMate is completely free for you to use

It provides you with multiple download options for different devices. You can pick the best output format based on your liking.

Cons

This app is available only for Android OS.

If you have an older version of Android, VidMate may not work on your device.

4. Y2Mate

Y2Mate is an online tool available for downloading YouTube videos in MP3 format. If you are looking for a web-based YouTube downloader MP3 app, this is a great option to try. There is no need to download any apps to your device. You can visit the online website, enter the YouTube video URL, and download its audio in the form of a MP3 file.

Pros

Since this is an online tool, you can download YouTube to MP3 in few simple steps.

It provides a quick and hassle-free downloader without any sign-ups

You can use Y2Mate for free

Cons

When you are trying to download a YouTube to MP3 file, you will be annoyed with continuous pop-up ads appearing on the screen.

This is an online tool, and you cannot get it in the form of an app.

Conclusion

With your knowledge, you may now look for the best YouTube to MP3 downloader app available for use It is up to you to pick the best tool available out of these and proceed with downloading the MP3 sounds of any YouTube video you want.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will YouTube to MP3 downloader app affects music quality?

It depends on the app that you are using. If you don’t want to compromise the quality of the MP3 file, you may consider a YouTube MP3 downloader app which allows you to download content with a higher bitrate. This will ensure the quality of MP3 file that you download.

Can I save the YouTube video as WAV or MP4?

Yes, you will be able to do it. All you have to do is to choose the output format when you are downloading the YouTube video. Or you can download the video and convert it using any other third-party conversion tool. For example, you may use HitPaw Video Converter to convert to WAV or MP4 format. It also supports image and other audio conversions.

Can I only download a clip of the video as MP3?

You should first download the entire video and then edit it. This is where you can get the help of HitPaw Video Converter. It will help you to isolate the clip and extract it. You may use it as a YouTube to MP3 editor app as well. Or you can use any other video editor such as Veed.io and ChipChamp.