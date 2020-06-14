4 Americans, 2 Indians, 2 Poles, 1 Brazilian among 48 patients discharged in Lagos

Forty eight patients, including four Americans, two Indians, two Poles, one Brazilian, one Dutch were on Sunday discharged from various isolation centres after testing negative for coronavirus in Lagos State.

The state Ministry of Health, which disclosed this on Sunday night in its twitter handle, said the 10 foreigners and 38 Nigerians, 31 males and 17 females, were discharged to reunite with the society.

According to the ministry, one patient was discharged from Onikan, eight from Gbagada, 10 from Agidingbi, 14 from Lekki, four from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital and 11 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative to #COVID19.

With the latest discharge of the patients, the number of those discharged so far in the state is 1,185.

“Forty eight fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; 17 females and 31 males including 10 foreign nationals – two Indians, four Americans, two Poles, one Brazilian and one Dutch were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; one from Onikan, eight from Gbagada, 10 from Agidingbi, 14 from Lekki, four from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital and 11 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative to #COVID19.

“With this, the number of #COVID19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 1185.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Health Scare Over Buhari Fuels Crisis In Aso Rock

MORE information has emerged on the latest crisis rocking the Presidential Villa and the insistence of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, that all relevant agencies of government must enforce the Quarantine Order signed by her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, on everyone, including those in the corridors of power… Read full story

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 15,682 As NCDC Confirms 501 New Infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 501 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 15,682… Read full story

Edo Poll: Fresh Legal Hurdle For Oshiomhole, APC

A fresh legal hurdle is about becoming a banana peel for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as its chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his associates celebrate their supremacy contest victory over embattled member and governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki… Read full story

DSS, Police Begin Probe Of Alleged Shooting At Aso Rock

THE Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police High Command have begun full investigations into the alleged shooting by the police personnel attached to the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, which allegedly occurred at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday… Read full story

APC Appeal Committee Validates Obaseki’s Disqualification

Governor of Edo State and aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki may have reached the end of the road in his quest to fly the gubernatorial flag of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming September 19, 2020 election in Edo State… Read full story

Aso Rock Crisis: Shots Fired To Stop Buhari’s PA’s Getaway Car —Sources

THERE were indications Saturday that shots that were reportedly heard inside the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday evening, were fired in an attempt to stop Sabiu Tunde Yusuf from fleeing in a getaway car after refusing to self-isolate on return from a trip as required for COVID-19 containment protocols… Read full story