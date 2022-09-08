4 amazing health benefits of baking soda

Baking soda which is also known as sodium bicarbonate is a popular ingredient. It gives foods like bread, cakes, muffins, and cookies a light, fluffy texture. This is because it has leavening properties, meaning that it reacts with an acid, such as vinegar or lemon juice, and causes the dough to rise by producing carbon dioxide.

In addition, baking soda has a variety of health benefits aside from cooking. According to an article by Ryan Raman on Healthline.com, here are some health benefits and uses of baking soda.

1. Slows the progression of chronic kidney disease

Your kidneys are vital because they help remove excess waste and water from your blood while balancing important minerals like potassium, sodium, and calcium.

People with chronic kidney disease (CKD) slowly lose their kidney function. Taking sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) supplements improves kidney function and helps slow the progression of CKD.

2. Relieve itchy skin and sunburns

A baking soda bath is often recommended to soothe itchy skin after bug bites or bee stings. Additionally, baking soda helps soothe skin that’s itching from sunburns.

To make a baking soda bath, add 1–2 cups (220–440 grams) of baking soda to a lukewarm bath. Make sure the affected area is soaked thoroughly. For specific areas, create a paste with baking soda and a bit of water, then apply a thick layer to the affected area.

3. Treats heartburn

Heartburn which is also called acid reflux is a painful, burning sensation in the upper region of your stomach that can spread into your throat. It is caused when acid flows out of your stomach and up into your esophagus, which is the tube that connects your stomach to your mouth.

Heartburn has many causes. It often occurs after you eat large meals, drink carbonated beverages, or eat spicy foods. Baking soda can help treat heartburn by neutralizing stomach acid. To try it, dissolve 1 teaspoon (5 grams) of baking soda in a glass of cold water and drink the mixture slowly.

4. Soothes canker sores

Canker sores are small, painful ulcers that can form inside your mouth. Unlike cold sores, canker sores don’t form on your lips and aren’t contagious. Baking soda mouthwash soothes pain caused by canker sores.

After taking the baking soda mixture, rinse your mouth with this mixture once a day until the canker sore heals.





