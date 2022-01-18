4.5 million farmers benefited from CBN borrowers’ programme to cultivate over 5 million hectares ― Emefiele

By Joseph Inokotong - Abuja
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrowers’ Programme as of the end of December 2021, financed 4,489,786 farmers that cultivated 5,300,411 hectares across 21 commodities through 23 Participating Financial Institutions in the 36 States of the Federation and FCT.

The programme has catalyzed the rural economy and built a sustainable framework for financing smallholder farmers in Nigeria.

Also, it has developed an ecosystem among all nodes of the agricultural value chain and these linkages can be better optimized through synergy among all stakeholders.

This was disclosed Tuesday in Abuja by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele at the unveiling of the FCT Mega Rice Pyramids under the RIFAN-CBN Anchor Borrowers ’ Programme

