39 years after, experts seek legal backing for National Building Code

Thirty-nine years after the document was produced, built environment experts under the auspices of the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG) are calling on the National Assembly to give legislative backing to the National Building Code.

The experts warned that the absence of an enforceable legal framework undermined efforts to prevent building collapses and protect human lives across Nigeria.

The group of professionals disclosed that Nigeria recorded 843 building collapse incidents between October 1971 and October 10, 2026, with Lagos State accounting for 56.6 per cent of the cases, hence the need for legal backing for the building code to halt the menace.

The call was made at the 5th annual memorial webinar organised by the BCPG Ikoyi-Obalende Cell, to commemorate victims of the November 1, 2021, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi building collapse.

Themed, “Making the National Building Code Enforceable to Enhance Safety in the Nigerian Built Environment”, former President of BCPG and past President of the Nigerian Institute of Building, Mr. Kunle Awobodu, argued that legislative backing for the National Building Code would compel developers, contractors and professionals to comply with prescribed construction standards.

Awobodu, a member of the Federal Government’s Ministerial Task Team on Building Collapse and National Building Code Advisory Committee, observed that some developers continued to disregard professional advice and established standards because legal consequences for violations were unclear.

Tracing the code’s development to 1987 and its approval by the Federal Executive Council in 2006, he said efforts to secure national legislation and subsequent domestication by states had suffered repeated setbacks.

He advocated collaboration between BCPG and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to advance an enforceable Code, urging the National Assembly to provide legislative backing before its 40th anniversary.

Also speaking, the Principal of Famas Global Consulting and Chartered Civil and Structural Engineer, Engr. Elias Olawale Agbabiaka, stressed the need for professional integrity, verified competence and honest certification.

Agbabiaka, a member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria’s Lagos State Regional Investigation Panel, called for transparent procurement, approved material substitutions and traceable project records.

He urged developers and contractors to use quality building materials and ensure their verification through the Lagos State Building Material Testing Laboratory to guarantee the safety and durability of construction projects.

President of the Nigerian Institution of Structural Engineers (NIStructE), Engr. Dr Taiwo Elegba, identified inadequate soil investigations, defective structural designs, substandard materials and poor workmanship as major factors requiring attention.

He advocated independent structural checks for high-risk buildings, professional verification, peer reviews, documented supervision and proper assessment of distressed buildings.

He also recognised LASBCA’s Construction Stage Inspection Certification as an important compliance measure.

Similarly, the 3rd Vice President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, Arc. David Majekodunmi, proposed a Digital Building Safety Passport, National Digital Building Information Registry and National Building Safety and Compliance Platform to improve regulatory coordination and ensure traceable building records throughout their lifecycle.

Former NBA Chairman, Dr Monday O. Ubani, called for enforceable legislation, staged inspections, professional accountability and regulatory independence.

Citing Ogun State’s adoption of the National Building Code, he urged other states and the Federal Capital Territory to follow suit, supported by adequate funding, clear implementation deadlines and independent monitoring.

Vice Chairman, NBA’s Lagos Branch, James Sonde, also advocated clear statutory responsibilities, inspection powers, appropriate sanctions and access to justice, alongside national minimum standards and constitutionally appropriate state-level implementation.

Former Chairman, Association of Women Town Planners of Nigeria, Mrs. Risikat Bello, emphasised appropriate land use, site suitability and approved building plans.

She highlighted the Lagos State Electronic Physical Planning Processing System (Lagos-EPPPS) and called for stronger professional verification and integrated development permits, inspection and certification records.

Meanwhile, BCPG National President, Sulaimon Yusuf, a town planner, advised developers to align the size of proposed buildings with available financial resources rather than compromise construction quality because of rising building-material costs.

He recommended reducing the number of floors or overall project size, subject to professional assessment and approval, instead of using substandard materials or compromising structural requirements and supervision.

Participants identified stronger legislation, adequately funded regulatory agencies, professional accountability, continuous construction-stage inspections, technology-driven monitoring and stakeholder collaboration as essential measures for preventing building collapse.

They also called for accessible channels for reporting unsafe construction, protection for whistleblowers and measurable implementation targets, stressing that discussions should move beyond commemorating victims to preventing future tragedies.

Lagos State Chapter Chairman of BCPG, Joseph Akande, commended the Ikoyi-Obalende Cell for organising the webinar and urged stakeholders to translate its recommendations into practical action.

Earlier, the cell’s General Secretary, Bola Adeyera, a quantity surveyor, called for stronger enforcement and professional accountability while paying tribute to victims of building collapses, particularly those who died in the 2021 Ikoyi tragedy.