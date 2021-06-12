39 Nigerian professors to FG: You have failed to protect Nigerians’ lives and freedoms

SOME Nigerian intellectuals and scholars abroad and at home have reviewed the state of the nation under President Muhammadu Buhari and declared that the Federal Government has failed to protect the lives and freedoms of Nigerians.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, the 39 scholars, majority of whom teach in the United States, and a journalist declared that Buhari “seems to act speedily only when there is a political enemy to be punished.”

The statement runs in part: “We, the undersigned, have collectively reflected on the current state of affairs in the country and consider it an act of public service to take a stand by speaking directly to the government.

“The immediate trigger for the Twitter ban was the platform’s deletion of a tweet posted on President Muhammadu Buhari’s handle, it having judged the tweet as not abiding by its policy. However, long before this incident, on which the dust is yet to settle, the government has exhibited a willingness to censor public debate, especially on social media.

“The proposed but defeated Social Media Bill of 2019 was an early signal of this position. In the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests of October 2020, the Minister for Information, Mr. Lai Mohammed, publicly declared that social media must be “regulated” in order to prevent the spread of “fake news.”

Several media outlets and public commentators have identified a pattern between this official position and repeated and coordinated attempts at guiding personal access to telecommunications data through registration of NIN and other directives to telecommunications companies.

“There is a sense in which Nigeria as a country is going through a long, transitional period of democratic awakening, considering that the Fourth Republic marks the first sustained span (of twenty-two years) of civilian rule since independence.

From this perspective, it is understandable that different aspects of society—political, economic, religious, and the like–come to belated awareness of its intrinsic value and significance. What appears like disorder from a purely statistical or empirical point of view could then be perceived as a civilian body politic, a system of rule of law, slowly renewing itself away from the predatory, psychological violence of military rule.

“However, as the government under President Buhari has shown, a civilian government does not automatically make for a rule of law regime, or a democracy underpinned by the separation of powers marked by a just, humane, and transparent conduct of government. If the actions of the current government are anything to go by, a civilian government is clearly and unceasingly reversing the gains of nearly three decades of public-spirited citizens holding the government of the day to standards of democracy, whether such a government is led by a soldier or by a civilian.

“While campaigning for office, President Buhari presented himself as a “born-again democrat” and, once elected, swore to abide by the Nigerian Constitution. On the contrary, most of his actions and public positions as regards individual freedoms are unmistakably those of a dictator.

He seems to act speedily only when there is a political enemy to be punished, retreating into a habitual lethargy as soon as the threat is eliminated. To many people within and without Nigeria, the Buhari of 2021 is different from the Buhari of 1984 only to the extent that the latter is older and not wearing khaki!

“This state of affairs is unacceptable, but it is not inevitable. Clearly, on the evidence of the global response to the Twitter ban, the government cannot hope to get away with this willful traducement of individual rights that are enshrined in the constitution. The first step toward checking this situation is to insist on the primacy of the separation of powers between the three arms of the government, and the practical checks and balances it affords. The current national assembly is alarmingly in lockstep with the executive, merely rubberstamping the latter’s propositions, and for all practical purposes sitting idly by at a time of serious national emergency. The judiciary seems astonishingly rudderless, proof of which is to be found in a variety of anomalous developments, the most recent being a strike by federal judicial workers, which went on for weeks.

“We are of the view that a transparent and consistent pursuit of the principles in the first two items serves as a starting point in addressing these ills, i.e., lack of separation of powers; the degradedand degrading- quality of public discourse in the media; and the persistent, if sometimes confusing, agitation for “restructuring.” This is because, in the final analysis, among the most important duties of a government is the guarantee of the safety of its citizens and their individual freedoms. On this count, the Buhari government has failed woefully, and the responses of its officials have been divisive, high-handed, and insensitive.

“A more equitable Constitution stands to improve the discharge of these duties, but the task of stemming the tide of widespread insecurity, political disorder, and lack of economic opportunity cannot wait. President Buhari and his officials swore to uphold the Constitution as it is. Their first task is to keep their oath of office, and this should not be done at the expense of the interests and rights of the citizens. So far, they have done little to dismiss fears in certain circles that fidelity to the oath of office is secondary in their calculations.

“To the proliferating calls in certain quarters for the dissolution of the union, we have two responses. First, centrifugal, separatist, and other varieties of selfdetermination agitation are not in and of themselves dangerous and should not be criminalized as seditious, traitorous sentiments to be violently crushed. Such agitations, which are legitimate expressions of the internationally recognized right to self-determination and are understandable products of justifiable disillusionment with the deepening dysfunction, should be handled delicately, so as not to inflame a volatile polity and so that we can separate legitimate and thoughtful struggles for regional autonomy, local developmental freedoms, and alternative national aspirations from bellicose nationalist posturing. Second, we are blessed with an incredibly rich, vibrant, complex and productive country that is worth preserving and reforming in the direction of justice, inclusion, and equity. It is true that these potentials have been routinely wasted, undeveloped, when not made to serve narrow sectional or parochial interests. The more creative option to salvage our broken nation, we are convinced, is to work for a positive change for the benefit of all, now and for the future. It is such resolve that has seen the country weather previous periodic storms, and there is nothing unusual or insurmountable about our problems. It is in this spirit that we issue this statement. Nigeria is ours to make.”

Those who signed the statement are: Abimbola Adelakun, The University of Texas at Austin; Akin Adesokan, Indiana University Kunle Ajibade, The News, Lagos; Ebenezer Obadare, University of Kansas; Moses Ochonu, Vanderbilt University; Olufemi Taiwo, Cornell University; Olufemi Vaughan, Amherst College Jacob Olupona, Harvard University; Simeon Ilesanmi, Wake Forest University; James Yeku, University of Kansas; Oka Obono, University of Ibadan; Farooq Kperogi, Kennesaw State University; Toyin Falola, University of Texas at Austin; Akanmu Adebayo, Kennesaw State University; Adedoyin Ogunfeyimi, Dartmouth College at Hanover; Peyibomi Soyinka-Airewele, Ithaca College; Samuel Zalanga, Bethel University, Saint Paul, Minnesota; Ainehi Edoro-Glines, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Mojúbàolú Olufúnké Okome, Brooklyn College, CUNY Rotimi Suberu, Bennington College, Vermont; Oyeronke Oyewumi, Stony Brook University, New York; Tade Ipadeola, The Khalam Collective, Ibadan; Saheed Aderinto, Western Carolina University; Ibrahim Abdullah, Fourah Bay College, Freetown; Asonzeh Ukah, University of Cape Town; Iruka Okeke, University of Ibadan; Jibrin Ibrahim, Centre for Democracy and Development, Abuja; Niyi Afolabi, University of Texas at Austin; Chiedo Nwankwor, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies; Cajetan Iheka, Yale University; Nimi Wariboko, Boston University; Nwando Achebe, Michigan State University; Akin Ogundiran, University of North Carolina, Charlotte; Omolade Adunbi, University of Michigan; Rita Kiki Edozie, University of MassachusettsBoston; Sa’eed Husaini, Centre for Democracy and Development, Abuja; Biko Agozino, Virginia Techs; Folu Ogundimu, Michigan State University; Funso Afolayan, University of New Hampshire; and Tola Olu Pearce, University of Missouri, Columbia.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Battle For First Bank: The Untold Story

Last week was one of twists and turns for First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the nation’s oldest banking institution. It was a week that saw the bank’s MD sacked and reinstated, as major shareholders struggled for control of the financial powerhouse. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports…

#EndSARS Panel: Drama As Witness Presents Video Evidence Of Slain Lekki Protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel. Tribune Online reports that…