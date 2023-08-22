In continuation of the distribution of palliative food and non-food items to cushion the effects of the economic hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday launched the distribution exercise in Nafada and Funakaye Local Government Areas.

Addressing beneficiaries in the two local governments on separate occasions, the Governor said that the intervention was a reflection of the Commitment of his administration to the welfare of the people in the state.

Represented by his Deputy, Manassah Daniel Jatau, the Governor charged members of the Committees at the various levels to ensure the palliatives get to the target beneficiaries, calling on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the materials and assist those who did not get them, in line with religious tenets.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Steering Committee for Distribution of Palliatives and Executive Secretary State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Abdullahi Haruna Abdullahi informed the gathering in Nafada that a total number of one thousand three hundred and ten(1310) people shall benefit from the total one hundred and thirty-one polling units of the local Government.

In Bajoga, Funakaye Local Government Area Alh. Abdullahi Haruna Abdullahi disclosed that 2580 beneficiaries are selected from the two hundred and fifty-eight polling units comprising ten households from each polling unit.

He said that every beneficiary shall go home with 2 bags of fertilizer, a carton of spaghetti, a 5-kilogram packet of rice and two litres of Agrochemicals.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Alh. Abdullahi emphasized that all the items are meant for one beneficiary, calling on them to extend love to others by giving them out of gesture and not coercion or intimidation.

While in Nafada, the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Chairman, Alh. Adamu Masad, and the Caretaker Chairman, Alh.Saleh Shuaibu Dandale commended the efforts of the Governor in promptly responding to the plight of the people and ameliorating their suffering as a result of the excrutiating economic hardship.

The Emir of Nafada , Alh. Muhammadu Dadum Hamza expressed the gratitude of his people to the Government under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, Dan Majen Gombe for having the people of Nafada at heart by always coming to intervene in their situations.

Also the Traditional Rulers, Pledged total support and loyalty to the Governor and Government towards meeting the needs of the people in the state.

The Permanent Secretaries and members of the Steering Committee for the distribution of Palliatives witnessed the event in both local governments as contained in a statement by Wilson Jonah Yakubu, Press Secretary/I.O Deputy Governor’s Office.





