38-year-old man jailed for raping, impregnating 18-year-old daughter

A 38-year-old man, Patrick Ayesen has been sentenced to 10 years prison term for raping and impregnating his 18-year-old daughter, Charity at Okosa village, near Iguobazuwa, headquarters of Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to the Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor, on the 16th of April, 2020, the Gender Unit, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the command received a transferred case of rape and Incest together with the suspect and victim from Iguobazuwa Divisional Police Headquarters.

Nwanbuzor, the deputy superintendent of police explained that preliminary investigation revealed that in January 2020, Ayesen had unlawful carnal knowledge of his biological daughter, Charity, resulting in pregnancy for him.

He said he that the suspect made a statement and confessed to the crime after which he was charged to court and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment while daughter is currently with the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Edo State.

In another development, the spokesman said that the gender unit also investigated multiple cases of defilement against one Pastor Otobong Emerson, 48 of Believers’ Ministry Church incorporated and Upper Owina, off Evbuotubu, Benin City, who defiled one Blessing, Doris, Rita, Igbinoba one Christabel, all little girls aged between 6 and 11 years between the months of December 2019 to February 2020.

Nwanbuzor disclosed that the suspect made a statement and confessed to the crime, adding that the case has been charged to court and suspect remanded in police custody due to the COVID-19 to appear in court on adjournment day on 11th June 2020.

