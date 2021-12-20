38 killed in three Kaduna villages

Following the report of attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, in the Giwa local government area contained in an earlier report, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Sunday.

The statement said, ‘Twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update.

The 29 identified are listed as, Rabi`u Wada, Salisu Boka, Alh Nura Nuhu, Alh Bashari Sabiu, Alh Lawal Dahiru, Abbas Saidu, Inusa Kano, Mallam Lawal Nagar gari, Malam Aminu, Lawal Maigyad, Alh Mustapha, Lawal Aliyu, Sale Makeri, Sani Lawal and Auwal Umar.

Others are Jamilu Hassan Badamasi Mukhtar, Malam Jibril, Lawal Tsawa Sule Hamisu, Sadi Bala, Kabiru Gesha Abubakar Sanusi, Saiph Alh Abdu, Haruna Musa, Lawal Hudu, Malam Shuaibu Habibu, Malam Yahaya Habibu, and Abubakar Yusuf.

The statement disclosed that further details will be published as they are confirmed.

