38 died in Owo massacre —Catholic Bishop

THE Catholic Diocese of Ondo has said 38 lives were lost in the Sunday attack of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, invaded by suspected terrorists during service.

The figure, however, contradicted the number of casualties announced by the state government on Tuesday evening which said 22 people were confirmed dead while 80 people were involved in the incident.

But the Bishop of the Ondo Diocese, Jude Arogundade maintained that no fewer than 38 people lost their lives in the attack while presenting the list to the traditional ruler of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye.

The Bishop of Ondo Diocese who led Catholic Bishop from the Ecclesiastical Provinces in the South-West Region to the palace of Olowo of Owo town, insisted that 38 church members died in the massacre.

Arogundade also presented the list of the deceased to the traditional ruler during the visit of the bishops, to confirm that the church was correct on the figure.

The Bishop explained the figure was from the record of the church, saying the list contained the names and the contacts of the deceased affected during the attack.





He said, “We said the number of the people that died is 38. This is the list that contains their names and their contacts just to confirm the figure we gave out.

“What happened is bad it is only in war situation that such things happen.”

The bishop also appealed to the traditional ruler to give the church a land to bury the victims. Responding, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye said he would consult with his chiefs and give a feedback later.

Meanwhile, women from Owo, on Wednesday, converged on the streets of the town to protest the killing of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church by gunmen last Sunday.

The women who turned out in their numbers rained curses on the assailants and performed traditional rites by invoking ancestral spirits to bring the perpetrators to justice.

This is just as commercial and social activities were grounded with shops, courts, banks and markets closed as a mark of respect for the departed and injured victims.