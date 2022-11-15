3,700 lives lost to road accidents between January and October 2022, says FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 3,700 persons lost their lives in vehicle accidents in the country between January and October.

Acting Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dauda Biu, disclosed this on Tuesday, in Abuja, at the joint news briefing to commemorate the 2022 Africa Road Safety and World day of remembrance for road traffic crash victims.

Biu said that the commemoration gave credence to the ever-growing need to galvanise stakeholders from all sectors of the economy towards engendering higher road Safety standards.

This, he said, was with a view to putting to an end, all incidents that gave momentum to Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) and injuries, adding that the menace had become a huge threat to human existence that must be stemmed by all means available.

“I say this because of the negative impact of RTCs in the country, particularly the attendant loss of lives and damage to properties that come with it.

“For instance, from January to October 2022 alone, no fewer than 3,700 persons were killed by RTCs. These are human beings, not just numbers representing inanimate creatures.

“These are fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters and of course breadwinners whose lives have been cut short by the actions and in-actions of road users who have refused to comply with established traffic regulations,” he said.

Biu said that the theme of this year’s commemoration speaks volumes of the readiness, and also resolve, on the part of stakeholders to reawaken the consciousness towards joining forces with the corps to bring the menace to a complete halt in Nigeria.

The FRSC boss gave assurance that the corps would continue in its steadfastness and unwavering commitment to duty to ensure absolute sanity on the highways.

This he said would be through effective and efficient traffic law enforcement, massive public enlightenment campaigns and advocacy.

Biu also said it would be to ensure a thorough investigation into causes of crashes as a springboard, which was not only for effective formulation and implementation of policies that would prevent road crashes.

According to him, it is also to ensure criminal prosecution where appropriate compensation is given to victims and their relations as part of a renewed justice system.

“This justice system is expected among others to deter road traffic violators and also bring succour to road crash victims and their families whom the recklessness of these traffic violators has kept in pitiable and sorrowful living conditions.

“Expectedly, I make bold to say and I strongly believe that this year’s theme, would usher in an era of speedy dispensation of Justice for crash victims and their families, as having come at a time when judiciary in Nigeria has shown commitment to the enhancement of adjudication in RTCs,” he said.





