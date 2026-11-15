361 earn distinction as YABATECH graduates 10,886

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, will graduate 10,886 students during its 38th Convocation Ceremonies, with 361 graduands earning distinctions.

The institution will also confer Fellowship honours on the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele; and an alumna, Mrs Itunu Omotayo.

The Rector, Dr Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul, disclosed this at a pre-convocation press conference on campus, noting that the ceremonies will run till Thursday, November 19, 2026.

He explained that the graduands completed their 2024/2025 academic programmes across Full-Time, Part-Time, and Centre for Open, Distance, and Flexible e-Learning (CODFeL) platforms.

Breaking down the results, Abdul stated that 361 students earned Distinction, 3,160 obtained Upper Credit, 5,696 secured Lower Credit, and 1,669 graduated with Pass grades.

The overall best Higher National Diploma (HND) student emerged from electrical engineering with a 3.96 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA), while the best National Diploma (ND) student came from Mechatronics with a 3.86 CGPA.

Beyond academic milestones, the Rector noted that the Fellowship honours celebrate excellence in public service, economic growth, and institutional support.

Alausa and Oyedele—who is a proud YABATECH alumnus—are being honoured for their impactful reforms in Nigeria’s education and fiscal sectors, respectively.

Omotayo, a 1986 accountancy graduate, is being recognised for her alumni leadership, having led her graduating class to commit over N100 million toward renovating the School of Management and Business Studies building.

The week-long convocation will feature a lecture by Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, themed “From Silos to Synergy: Reimagining Nigeria’s Tertiary Education System for National Transformation,” to be chaired by the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Said Ahmad.

The grand finale on November 19 will feature the award of diplomas, certificates, prizes, and Fellowship conferments. Urging the graduands to uphold integrity, creativity, and competence, Abdul reiterated YABATECH’s commitment to producing skilled, ethically responsible manpower for national development.