36-year-old man arraigned for accusing woman of N50,000 theft

Metro
By Segun Kasali & Semilore Akintade - Lagos
36-year-old man arraigned for accusing woman of N50,000 theft, Court remands masquerade custodian, Court remands 35-year old suspected kidnappers' informant, Court jails Kwarapoly student, one other over cybercrime, Court strikes out DSS suit, #EndSARS: Court adjourns, court, Court grants CBN's request, Court orders interim forfeiture, Court sentences AEDC staff , Court grants Rivers right to collect VAT, Customs unlawful rice seizures, Court grants counsel, docked for alleged forgery, Nigeria sentences 10 pirates, defamatory information, Police arraign woman , Court remands farmer, Court dismisses defendant’s application ,CJ orders courts to remain open, Dismissed policewoman, Court remands 19-year-old, Court arraigns seven in Osun, Suspended Ologbotsere of Itsekiri, Court slates Sept 27, Court re-arraigns businessman, Ilorin student rape case, Court sentences Kogi Poly, Court fines FG N175m , no-case submission in El-Zakzaky, Why I filed legal action, Court remands two herdsmen, top officials of OGFZA, Alleged killer of LASTMA officer, Court ends Ogun PDP crisis, Court strikes out suits, Court orders FG to pay $951m to Bayelsa govt, Attempted murder, Court refuses EFCC's request, DSS arraigns six suspected kidnappers, Court orders accelerated hearing, Sanitation law violation, Court orders police to pay, Two remanded for murder, Court sentences professor for rigging, Court remands three suspected killers, court, homosexuality, court restrains Gwadabe, Security guard, James Vende, stealing, unlawful land seizure, Enugu court acquits two, labour strike, Laudering, Delta, NLC, Kwara, minimum wage, Inter-Ocean Oil, court, #EndSARS, Nigeria, arbitration cost, nude video, Security guard, fraud, court, Fraudster, court, fraud, Welder, abducting applicant, defrauding, bricklayer, stolen vehicle, pre-paid meter, ondo 2020, Ondo State Police Command, political thugs,court, alleged, cashier, allegedly, Court, Cross River North Senatorial bye-election, the new CAMA?, court, child abuse, Kaduna, Dr Olufunmilayo Ogusanya, false rape allegations, Twitter influencer, Court cautions EFCC, academic qualifications, marital property, Court, judge, allegedly stealing, 15 abortion, court, driver, tyres, Woman arraigned, Kogi court adjourns case, UK Court, FRN, contract award, FG, NPA INTEL, court, bauchi, correctional facility, National Assembly, kano councillors, #endsars, ekiti, NITEL land, forgery, remand, Ibadan North LG suit, ebonyi mining, Herbal seller selling newborn baby, Park Management System, police pension, Ondo pastor jailed two years, Fashola's impersonator, Osun judicial workers, Delta COVID-19 mobile courts, community service, Court holds sitting in police headquarters

The Nigeria Police has arraigned a 36-year-old man, Amos Danjuma, before a Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court in Badagry for accusing a woman of stealing fifty thousand naira.

Danjuma, who was said to have engaged a herbalist to falsely accuse the woman as a culprit whose address was not given, was charged with false accusation, breach of peace and unlawfully trial by herbalist.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Counsel, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 27 and September 7, at Isasi area of Lagos.

ASP Okuiomose said that the defendant brought a man known to be herbalist to invoke “Juju” called “Osanyin” and alleged that Ms Bukola Oba stole fifty thousand naira.

The defendant, he said, conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by holding the complainant by the neck and told her to give him back the money she stole.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168, 93 and 127 of the Criminal Code, Law of Lagos, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Fadaunsi Adefioye admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Magistrate Adefioye ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with proof of evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case has been adjourned till September 30 for hearing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days...CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY- Get paid monthly directly to your bank account,even as a silent investor/partner in one or variety of businesses ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

You might also like
Metro

Security, peaceful coexistence top agenda of my administration ― Oyetola

Metro

EFCC warns hoteliers after arresting 56 suspected internet fraudsters inside hotels…

Crime & Court

Court remands masquerade custodian, son, two others for alleged murder in Osun

Metro

Customs accuses elites, MDAs of patronizing smuggled vehicles

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More