36-year-old man arraigned for accusing woman of N50,000 theft

The Nigeria Police has arraigned a 36-year-old man, Amos Danjuma, before a Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court in Badagry for accusing a woman of stealing fifty thousand naira.

Danjuma, who was said to have engaged a herbalist to falsely accuse the woman as a culprit whose address was not given, was charged with false accusation, breach of peace and unlawfully trial by herbalist.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Counsel, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 27 and September 7, at Isasi area of Lagos.

ASP Okuiomose said that the defendant brought a man known to be herbalist to invoke “Juju” called “Osanyin” and alleged that Ms Bukola Oba stole fifty thousand naira.

The defendant, he said, conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by holding the complainant by the neck and told her to give him back the money she stole.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168, 93 and 127 of the Criminal Code, Law of Lagos, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Fadaunsi Adefioye admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Magistrate Adefioye ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with proof of evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case has been adjourned till September 30 for hearing.

