36 govs meet tomorrow over controversial Executive Order 10, others

THE 36 state governors, under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), will hold their 30th teleconference meeting tomorrow to deliberate on the controversial Executive Order 10 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement issued by NGF’s Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the governors are expected in Abuja today to address matters arising from a variety of challenges such as the ongoing conversation over the contentious Executive Order 10, the third wave of COVID-19, an update of the States, Fiscal Transparency,

Accountability (SFTAS) report, among other things. Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who heads the Governors’ PTF Committee on COVID-19, will brief the forum on health matters arising from the coming of the third wave of the virus.