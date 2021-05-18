36 govs meet tomorrow over controversial Executive Order 10, others

Latest NewsTop News
By Kehinde Akintola | Abuja
Executive Order, AstaZeneca vaccine

THE 36 state governors, under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), will hold their 30th  teleconference meeting tomorrow to deliberate on the controversial Executive Order 10 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement issued by NGF’s Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the governors  are expected in Abuja today to address matters arising from a variety of challenges such as the ongoing conversation  over the contentious Executive Order 10, the third wave of COVID-19, an update of the States, Fiscal Transparency,

Accountability (SFTAS) report, among other things. Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who heads the Governors’ PTF  Committee on COVID-19, will brief the forum on health matters arising from the coming of the third wave of the  virus.

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Nigeria accounts for 75% crime in the Gulf of Guinea —FG

Latest News

Only 9% of armed forces budget is spent on equipment —Gbajabiamila

Latest News

ACF supports ban on open grazing

Business News

Inflation rate drops slightly to 18.12% in April

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More