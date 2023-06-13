Three hundred and fifty nine Members-elect on Tuesday are set to elect the two Presiding Officers of the 10th session House of Representatives.

Tribune Online gathered that the method of election shall be by open ballot as prescribed by the 10th edition of the Standing Order.

The first nomination was made by the immediate past Majority Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

Pursuant to Order 2(2, 3 and 4) of the Standing Order, nominated Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (APC-Kaduna).

He explained that the nominee has the Parliamentary experience, competent.and has the capacity to relate with other arms of government, to preside over the 10th Assembly.

Details later…

