351 child rights violation cases recorded in Kano – NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Kano State Coordinator, Shehu Abdullahi, has said that the state has recorded 351 cases of child rights violations out of 446 total cases received from April to June 2025.

According to him “Out of the 446 total human rights complaints received during the three months 351 are related to child rights infringements”.

He further stated that other cases included 19 incidents of domestic violence, 18 relating to economic and social rights, and five involving the right to life.

Abdullahi further disclosed that of the total complaints received, 341 cases have been fully investigated and concluded, while 105 are still pending.

He, however, said that the current social situation in the society reflects a widespread violation of children’s rights, evident in the increasing number of children scavenging the streets and living in extremely poor conditions.

“Family and societal negligence is the major cause of child delinquency and the rising incidence of criminal activities among youths,” he said.

He therefore hinted that while only seven of the reported cases were committed by state actors, the overwhelming majority occurred within the home by individuals in domestic and matrimonial settings.

“The family forms the foundation of the community, and the community forms the society. Therefore, any violation within the family unit will ultimately reflect on the wider society,”

He added that “When there is gross violation of rights within the family, there can be no meaningful development in the larger society,” ..

The NHRC serves as an independent mechanism for ensuring the respect, protection, and promotion of human rights in Nigeria.

He called on the public to promote peace and harmony and to report any suspected human rights violations to the relevant authorities.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE