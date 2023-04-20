Johnkennedy Uzoma | Owerri

Geodora Skill Acquisition Centre, a non governmental organisation(NGO), based in Imo State has so far trained 35,000 females on fashion designing, beauty care, hotel management and event planning among other skills since inception in the state.

In his address during the 38th matriculation and graduation ceremony held in Owerri, the coordinator of the Skill Acquisition Centre Owerri/Awaka, Mr Orji Chinonso Justine said that the graduates had successfully completed a two-year Diploma programme at the centre.

He said that the centre had graduated 100 girls and women who had been adequately trained and certified in fashion designing, textile arts and other skills in 2023.

Orji listed other skills being taught at the centre to include interior and exterior decoration, bead making, as well as indoor and outdoor catering.

He said that the centre, established in the United Kingdom in 1985, had, over the years, equipped many indigent women, including widows, with relevant skills.

According to him, the centre also established a crèche to enable nursing mothers desirous of skills acquisition to take care of their children while learning the skills.

He added that trainers at the centre were all graduates of the institute, a policy which he said had helped the centre to maintain qualitative education.

He added also that the NGO had equipped indigent women with relevant skills, built houses for poor widows, and taken care of pregnant women while 20 percent of the matriculants are on scholarship.”





