350 residents benefit from Lions Club’s eye care outreach in Osun community

No fewer than 350 residents of Oke-Ila in Ifedayo local government area of Osun State benefited from the eye care outreach programme organised by Lions Club.

The group’s outreach programme officer, Lion Olufunke Odesanmi, who made the disclosure during the event held at the town’s palace on Thursday, said, “We gave them 350 and they cooperated with us to make our expectations met at the end of the day.

“We are really impressed because by the time we came in the morning, many of them were already here.

“They are well arranged, and they have started registration on their own.”

“So, when we came, it’s very easy for us to attend to them. The King owns the whole land and in any setup, the king is the point of entry to the town and that is the reason , it is easy for us to be here today”.

“Before we came here this morning, I contacted the king to seek for his permission and, he gave us express permission which really assisted us to achieve our aims”.

“He owns the private school here, where he also lectures. He is not with us here because, his students are writing an examination today in the school but, before our arrival, he had delegated some of his chiefs to accord us with necessary assistance needed and which they did”.

“We are even attending to his chiefs first before attending to others. Infact, that has always been our priority in any community we go. In any settlement we may be, we will first attend to the town’s chief and after attending to them, we will then, attend to their imams or pastors, the Iyalojas and the Babalojas while others follow”.

Lion Odesanmi however charged people of the community to always prioritise their health by visiting medical experts to maintain their health status.

“However , the Chiefs are well informed and this made them to mobilise community people well for the Programme” she stressed.

Also, in an interview, a medical expert and an ophthalmologist with the Osun State government and Lions Club International, Dr. (Mrs) Dolapo Olaopa, further explained the purpose of the outreach.

“We are out into this community for comprehensive eye examination, which involve us doing their visual acuity, asking for their complaints, to attend to their problems.

“Based on the symptoms and the complaints they made, we will then prescribe them with appropriate medications that would assist them to be free from their various eyes problem.

“For some, they will need surgery, for some; they will need to be referred to the secondary centers for them to be examined properly. “

“What we do here is to examine the whole eye. If there is any problem, we will address it. “

“And, there is an opportunity for referral, for them to see us at the secondary center, at our hospital, at the state specialist hospital in Asubiaro, Osogbo for comprehensive treatment “.

Answering questions on the number of people they could attend to, she said, “As many as possible. If we have 500, 1,000, why not? We are capable of doing the astro-surgeries, but we can accommodate more than 300 today.”

On some of the different challenges of the eyes, Dr Olaopa said they includes retractive error that has to do with people’s sight, adding that “some are shot sighted and some are long sighted.”

She continued: “There are some who have difficulty in reading. This is common at the age of 40. For these people, there is provision for them by having their refraction done, and would be given glasses if needed”.

“Also, there are many people with cataracts in this community, it’s mostly age-related factors, though there are other causes like trauma, diabetes. Other things could also lead to cataract, but mostly, the aged people are the ones we have been seeing mostly in this community,” she concluded.

One of the beneficiaries, Chief Adesoji Aderemi, the Obasolo of Oke-Ila, Orangun, said the community has a lot of eye problems because majority are farmers.

“So, bringing this type of Programme here alleviates a lot of problems for most of our people because they have been undergoing a lot of pains through eye sight problems”.

He added by appreciating the organisers and the state government for their efforts at revamping the healthcare system in the state, citing how primary health centers have been carrying out programmes to sensitise people on health issues.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE