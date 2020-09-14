35-year-old man shot to death over shawarma in Lagos bar

Six people, including the owner of a popular shawarma bar in the Alagbado area of Lagos State, have been arrested in connection with the death of a guest, who was shot dead over an altercation bordering at the weekend.

The deceased person, 35-year-old Kayode Oloruntoba was shot by a yet to be identified customer who had come to the bar to buy shawarma.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Monday, confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspects to the Tribune Online.

The new Lagos police image maker also said that Okikiola Kazeem, a friend to the deceased who is in custody failed to report the incident to the police but, instead, took deceased to a herbalist for treatment.

Adejobi said: “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 6 (six) suspects who have questions to answer for the shooting and killing of one Kayode Olorunroba, m, 35 years, of No 3, Werewere Street, Alagbado, Lagos State on Friday 11th September 2020 at AVID Sharwama Spots, Alagbado area of Lagos State.

“The incident occurred on 11/09/2020 at about 9.30 pm when the deceased had an altercation at the spot with another customer, who is now at large,” the new Lagos police image maker also added.

He continued that “after the shooting, Kayode’s friend and witness, one Okikiola Kazeem, ‘m’, who had earlier called him (Kayode) to join him at the Sharwama spot refused to report the incident to the police, but rather took the deceased to a herbalist in Ogun State where they extracted the pellets.

“He later took Kayode to his brother’s house at Ipaja Area, Lagos State, where he gave up the ghost.”

He also stated that “as a follow up to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, directed that police detectives be mobilised and hunt for the suspects who were linked to the killing.”

Adejobi, a superintendent of police also stated that “in the course of the investigation, the following were arrested: Chimezie Amaechi, the owner of the Sharwama Spot, Okikiola Kazeem, the deceased’s friend and suspect, Olayinka Oyedokun, the Manager of AVID bar, Femi Victor, Taiwo Morokola, and Omole Wasiu; and these suspects are giving useful information that can assist the police in the investigation.”

Meanwhile, the CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the State CID, Panti, to take over the case for discreet investigation, while he reiterated his commitment to rid Lagos State of crimes and criminality with the support of all and sundry in the state.

