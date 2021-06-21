35-year-old man rapes 80-year-old woman in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 35-year-old man, Emmanuel Joseph, for raping an 80-year-old woman, Mrs Alice Mogbonjubola, after threatening the octogenarian with dangerous weapons.

Joseph who committed the crime around Lotogbe street, Ondo, in Ondo West Local Government of Ondo State, was said to have entered the residence of the old woman, dispossessed her of her valuables, including money and phones before raping her.

The suspect was said to be loitering around the building when he noticed that the old woman was the only one at home and took the advantage to rape the woman, who almost gave up in the process.

According to a source, the noise of the old woman attracted some of her neighbours who rushed to the house to help the octogenarian, only to found the door of her room being locked.

She explained that the door was forced opened and Joseph was found naked in the room while the old woman was gasping for breath, saying he would have ended killing the woman.

She said that the suspect attempted to escape from the scene of the incident but he was overpowered by the residents of the community who handed him to the police.

She, however, said the raped octogenarian had been taken away by her children, saying the incident had caused embarrassment to the family.

Another resident, Mrs Adunola Olalere, said the suspect had been tormenting them for the past few weeks, attacking them with dangerous weapons and collecting their phones and valuables.

The suspect, who admitted to the crime said “Please, forgive me. I didn’t know what l was doing at that time. Something will just tell me to steal or rape and I will do it, I will then be blaming myself after doing it.

“I don’t know what has come over me. I was just released from prison before the strike because of this bad behaviour. I have been doing it for long. Please, forgive me.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Tee Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident said the suspect confessed to the crime while different phones, charms and dagger were recovered from him.

