Thirty-five communities across seven local government areas of Oyo State have declared their abandonment of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) following a community dialogue and consensus-building programme organised to discourage the harmful traditional practice.

The initiative, organised by the Oyo State Primary Health Care Board (OYSPHCB) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Centre for Comprehensive Promotion of Reproductive Health (CCPRH), covered Saki West, Surulere, Lagelu, Afijio, Oyo East, Iseyin and Kajola local government areas.

Five communities were selected from each local government area for the engagement, which focused on educating residents on the health dangers of FGM, addressing cultural misconceptions and encouraging collective efforts to end the practice.

Speaking during the programme, the Executive Secretary of OYSPHCB, Dr Muideen Olatunji, described FGM as a harmful practice that threatens the health, dignity and well-being of girls and women.

He said ending the practice required the collective commitment of traditional rulers, religious leaders, parents, women’s groups and other community stakeholders.

According to him, communities must uphold positive cultural values while abandoning traditions that expose girls and women to health risks.

Olatunji reaffirmed the board’s commitment to promoting reproductive health awareness and protecting vulnerable groups through sustained advocacy and community engagement.

Also speaking, the Director of CCPRH, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Emeritus Professor Oladosu Ojengbede, represented by Mr Emmanuel Yelotan, said community ownership and collective agreement were essential to achieving lasting behavioural change.

He urged participants to take responsibility for the campaign, stressing the need to ensure that FGM was not transferred to future generations.

Representing UNFPA, Mrs Uzoma Ayodeji described the dialogue as an important step towards eliminating FGM in the state.

She said, “While culture remains an important part of society, no tradition should come at the expense of the health and safety of girls and women.”

Ayodeji commended the state government, OYSPHCB, CCPRH, traditional rulers and community champions for their support and collaboration in the campaign.

In her presentation, the Programme Officer, Mrs Bilikis Olawoyin, educated participants on female genital anatomy, the health complications associated with FGM and Nigeria’s legal framework for addressing the practice.

She identified some of the immediate and long-term consequences of FGM to include severe pain, excessive bleeding, infections, complications during childbirth and psychological trauma.

Olawoyin urged participants to speak out against the practice, report cases where necessary and support survivors without discrimination or stigmatisation.

She emphasised that protecting the reproductive health and overall well-being of girls and women was a collective responsibility.

The programme also featured discussions involving traditional rulers and other community stakeholders, who examined cultural beliefs sustaining FGM, addressed misconceptions and explored practical approaches to discouraging the practice at the grassroots.

A major highlight was the presentation of Certificates of Public Declaration for the Abandonment of Female Genital Mutilation to the 35 participating communities as evidence of their collective commitment to ending the practice.

The initiative forms part of the ongoing partnership among OYSPHCB, UNFPA and CCPRH to promote reproductive health, protect the rights of women and girls and eliminate harmful traditional practices across the state.

The partners, however, stressed the need for sustained advocacy and collaboration with traditional institutions to ensure that the communities’ declarations translate into lasting behavioural change.