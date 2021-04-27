35 members killed, 145 kidnapped from January to April in Kaduna ― Baptist church

The Kaduna Baptist Conference has said at least 35 persons have been killed and 145 kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna State between January and April 2021.

This was made known by the President, Kaduna Baptist Conference, Rev. Ishaya Adamu Jangado, while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday.

According to him, in Buruku, Gadani, Gwagwada, Kasuwan Magani, Kakau, Sabon-Tasha and Udawa Baptist associations, numbers of casualties had been recorded, noting that the body on daily basis woke up to hear one sad news or the other.

“It is so sad that we wake up with the daily heartbreaking news of the killings and kidnapping of our people in Kaduna State.

“It is on record that in Kaduna Baptist Conference from January to April 2021, our members have gone through the agony of kidnapping and killings of their loved ones.

“Just to mention a few, in Buruku, Gadani, Gwagwada, Kasuwan Magani, Kakau, Sabon- Tasha and Udawa Baptist associations, 35 people have been killed and 145 kidnapped.

“The most recent incident took place on April 25, 2021 in Haske Baptist Church Manini Village where Dr Zakariah Dogo Yaro was killed and four persons were kidnapped,” he said.

The president described the daily attack as inhumane and unacceptable, calling on the government at all levels to fulfill their constitutional mandate and save Kaduna State and the country at large from chaos.

“These killings and attacks on innocent citizens is inhumane and unacceptable. Kaduna Baptist Conference condemns these acts and calls on the government to take immediate and necessary action to arrest the perpatrators and put to an end this evil that is ravenging our state and country,” he added.

The Kaduna Baptist Conference also commiserated with all members of Haske Baptist Church Manini as well as other victims of these attacks.

“We urge you to watch and pray as we call on the government to do their constitutional duties so that normalcy will be restored to the villages and environs,” he stressed.

