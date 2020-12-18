34 Kogi poly students expelled for examination misconduct, cultism, certificate forgery

The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic has expelled 34 students for examination misconduct, cultism and certificate forgery.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday by Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the institution, Mrs Uredo Omale which was made available to newsmen.

At its regular meeting held on Thursday, the management considered reports of various Committees and approved the expulsion of 34 students for involvement in examination malpractices, certificate forgery and cultism.

According to the Academic Board, the students’ conduct contravened the relevant sections as contained in the Students Information Handbook of the Polytechnic which stipulate penalties for involvement in examination malpractice, certificate forgery and cultism respectively.

The expelled students were from different schools and departments of the institution.

The board also approved the graduation of 959 students from various schools and departments as recommended by the Result Verification Committee.

Some of the expelled students were part of the “Examination Magic Centre” syndicate, recently uncovered by the Institution at the Sarkin Noma area in Lokoja metropolis.

According to the Committee’s report, the ‘magic centre’ was organized by one Ibrahim Ayatu, an HND II student of the Department of Accountancy and one Ayeni Clement, an ex-student of the Polytechnic.

The Board approved that Ibrahim Ayatu be expelled from the institution, while Clement Ayeni should be banned from entering the Polytechnic until further notice.

The Academic Board also set up Committee to review the unworthy character of Mr Clement Ayeni for appropriate decision.

Similarly, one Mr Ekele Hassan, HND I Industrial Design (Graphics) who is also a staff of the Polytechnic was expelled for being caught with an already answered booklet.

In addition, Alih Kemalu and Isah A. Habib from the Department of Public Administration were expelled for their involvement in cult-related activities.

Furthermore, one Nda Zubairu, an HND II student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology was also expelled for forgery of National Diploma (ND) Statement of Result from the Federal Polytechnic Idah which he used to secure HND admission in the Kogi State Polytechnic.

One Emmanuel Oluwaseun Ojo, HND II student of the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Engineering was also expelled for being in possession of dangerous weapons which he attempted to use against his fellow student.

