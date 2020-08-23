33,000 pupils begin radio, TV learning in Katsina

No fewer than 33,000 pupils in Primary 1 to Primary 3 have begun learning through radio and television programmes in Katsina State, under the ‘Jolly Phonics’ project supported by the World Bank.

The Northern Programme Coordinator in the state, Mr Umar Bello, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Katsina.

According to him, the state radio and television stations have been selected for the programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the children would be taught how to pronounce the alphabet, as well as knowing how to read and write in English Language.

He said that 15 teachers had already been trained on the programme.

Bello said that each of the 15 teachers was expected to teach at least 10 other teachers, who would be “Home Support Teachers.”

He explained that the home support teachers would be visiting families, helping the children to learn, and even conducting micro-teaching in some families for between five and 10 children.

Bello revealed that the aim of the programme was to teach as many pupils as possible in the state.

“Owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, the universal learning solution comes out with this project with a view to reaching out to as many children as possible,” he said.

He noted that the teachers would carry out an assessment after six weeks of the programme.

Bello, therefore, urged parents to support the project by cooperating with the home support teachers when they visit them so as to achieve the desired objective.

He also urged the home support teachers to dedicate themselves to the assignment with a view to achieving the set goal.

NAN

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…

‘I Lived As A Beggar. I Begged To Eat, I Begged To Wear Clothes, I Even Begged To Put My Head Under A Roof’

EMMANUELLA Udeh had just finished peeling melon inside the one-storey building she lives in when Saturday Tribune called. Surrounded by a calm environment in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the 39-year-old paraplegic recounted her experience since she was disengaged as a beneficiary of N-Power, a scheme set up by the Federal Government to address the issues of youth unemployment and…

We Pay N250,000 Bribe Per Trip, Lagos Truck Owners Cry Out

On Monday last week, the Lagos State government staved off a planned strike by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTDA) in the state over alleged extortion of its members by security operatives and hoodlums in the course of conducting their lawful business…

It’s Sad That Public Servants Depreciate Immediately After Retirement —Osun Ex-HoS, Akinwusi

I must tell you that I am one of the saddest people around because having served the government for a good part of one’s life, 35 years, and retiring with nothing to take home is disheartening. Even when such people were still in the active service, their monthly earnings were not sufficient for them. Before I became the HoS, I was always challenged when I saw people retire and discovered that the quality of their lives depreciated…

El-Rufai’s Humiliation And Mamman Daura’s Curious London Trip

The rescission of the invitation extended to Governor Nasir El-Rufai to speak at the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as a consequence of sustained social media pressures from people who are discomfited by his history of intolerance and verbal terrorism against his own people will inflict tremendous violence on the governor’s psychic wellbeing…