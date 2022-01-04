330 suspects arrested for drug offences, four pistols, cartridges recovered in 2021 ― Oyo NDLEA

The Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, Dr Wale Ige, has disclosed that the agency’s operatives arrested 330, comprising of 297 males and 33 females, for various drug offences in 2021.

The suspects included those dealing in cannabis sativa, Tramadol, Diazepam, Rohypnol, Colorado, codeine, chocolate infused with codeine and other psychotropic substances.

The Commander, who spoke through the state command’s Public Relations Officer, Mutiat Okuwobi, said that a total seizure of 3543.956kg of Cannabis sativa and other narcotic and psychotropic substances during the period under review was recorded.

Aside from the drug exhibits, the Command also recovered four locally-fabricated pistols with seven live cartridges black colour Toyota Sequoia with registration number LAGOS MUS 553, which contained 608.40kg of cannabis dative.

Another one recovered was a red Nissan Primera with registration number No LAGOS FKJ 890 DZ, containing 85.90kg of cannabis sativa, while a cannabis farm of 0.692155 hectares located at Olosun village, Akinyele LGA was also destroyed.

Dr Ige said that out of 101 suspects charged to court, 48 of them were convicted for various drug offences, with jail terms ranging from six months to life imprisonment.

He stated further that the Command gave brief intervention via counselling to 104 people who use drugs (PWUD), consisting of 98 males and six females.

“We presently have five clients undergoing residential rehabilitation. Ten persons who were rehabilitated are integrated back to the society during the year under review,” he said.

In addition, it was said that the Command’s sensitisation programmes were extended to over 164 schools and some private organisations, “and we urge schools and other organisations to give our officers platforms to enlighten the students within the state.

“We also participated in various radio and television programmes weekly throughout the year 2021.”

The State Commander stressed his strong belief that “together, we can do more and better in ridding Oyo State of drug abuse and illicit trafficking,” just as he pleaded with members of the public to join the agency in making the state drug-free.

