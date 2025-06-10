33-year-old Ekiti woman bags three years jail term for child abuse

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti has sentenced one Adeoti Moradeke to three years imprisonment with hard labour, for careless attitude and violating Ekiti State government’s directive on child abuse.

The 33-year-old, Moradeke was arraigned before Magistrate Olatomiwa Daramola in November 2024 on one count charge bordering on unlawfully engaging one Adeoti Oyindamola, an 11-year-old girl in hawking of goods and child abuse.

The charge reads that, ” the defendant on 22nd November, 2024 at Ado Ekiti within the jurisdiction of the honorable court did unlawfully engaging an 11 year old girl in hawking of goods in the Street/Highway, Contrary to and punishable under section 30 (2) of the child’s right law of Ekiti State 2019.

In her testimony before the court, the convicts landlady, Bosede Oso said, ” Moradeke “a.k.a. Iya Dada” has been treating the little girl (her cousin) who was living with her, like a slave, while her children would be in school, the victim would be hawking pepper, palm wine and other things in the street and highway, especially, during school hour.

” I and other neighbours had warned her several times but she refused to change. A man came sometime ago to assist the girl by enrolling her in school but Moradeke rejected the offer.

” On 24th November, 2024, we received the news that the girl involved in a motorcycle accident around Omisanjana Area of Ado Ekiti, eyewitnesses at the scene told us what happened but the girl has been rushed to the hospital, the matter was later reported at the Police Station.”

To prove his case, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Adesegun called one witness and tendered the defendant and nominal complainant’s statements and hospital card as exhibits.

The convict spoke through her counsel, Opeyemi Esan, who urged the court to temper justice with mercy, she claimed ignorance of government’s directive and existing laws on child abuse and hawking, especially during school hour and she called no witness.

In his judgment, Magistrate Olatomiwa Daramola said, the defendant clearly confessed to giving the victim pepper and palm wine for her to hawk in order to raise money to enroll the victim in school.

” The prosecution has established the offence against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt, I find her guilty as charged and I convict her accordingly.

She is hereby sentenced to three years imprisonment with hard labour or an option of N20, 000.00 fine in lieu of imprisonment, ” the Magistrate declared.

