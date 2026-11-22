As Christmas approaches, livestock prices have soared at Maigatari International Livestock Market in Jigawa State amid supply shortages caused by Niger’s restrictions, naira depreciation against the CFA franc and rising transportation costs. AHMED RUFA’I examines the impact on traders, consumers and billions of naira in weekly transactions at one of Nigeria’s major livestock markets.

Livestock prices have skyrocketed at the Maigatari International Livestock Market in Jigawa State ahead of the Christmas festivities, as traders grapple with dwindling supplies from neighbouring African countries, the depreciation of the naira against the CFA franc and rising transportation costs.

The development has pushed up the prices of cattle, sheep, goats, camels and other animals, putting pressure on livestock dealers, wholesalers and prospective buyers.

At the centre of the crisis is the disruption of traditional livestock supply routes from Niger Republic, Chad, Cameroon and other neighbouring countries, particularly following restrictions imposed by Niger on the supply and movement of animals through its territory to Nigeria.

The restrictions have significantly affected Maigatari, one of Nigeria’s major livestock trading centres, whose commercial activities depend largely on cross-border supplies.

Located less than a kilometre from the Niger Republic border, the market has, for decades, served as a major commercial gateway for livestock traders from Nigeria and other West African countries.

However, the current supply challenges have exposed the market’s vulnerability to border restrictions, currency fluctuations and rising logistics costs.

With Christmas approaching, traders fear that the shortage of animals, coupled with increased demand during the festive season, could trigger further price increases.

Niger’s restrictions disrupt traditional supply routes

One of the major factors behind the rising livestock prices is the restriction on animal movement from and through Niger Republic.

For decades, Niger has served as a critical supply corridor for Maigatari, connecting Nigerian traders with livestock-producing communities across the Sahel.

Animals sourced from Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and other neighbouring territories have traditionally reached the Nigerian market through established commercial routes.

The interruption of these movements has created a supply gap that local dealers are struggling to overcome.

The impact extends beyond livestock directly exported from Niger, as the country also serves as a transit route for animals sourced from other parts of the region.

Consequently, restrictions on movement through its territory have disrupted the supply chain, reduced the number of animals reaching Maigatari and intensified competition among buyers.

Traders lament rising costs

For livestock dealers who have operated at Maigatari for decades, the present situation represents a difficult period for the business.

A cattle dealer from Zaria, Kaduna State, Shehu Ibrahim, who said he had been visiting the market for about 30 years, attributed the rising prices to supply restrictions and increasing transportation costs.

Ibrahim, who purchases cattle at Maigatari for distribution to different parts of southern and western Nigeria, including Lagos, Rivers and Imo states, said rising fuel prices had made it increasingly expensive to transport animals to distant markets.

He explained that dealers now spend considerably more on conveying cattle to their destinations, adding to the financial burden created by higher purchase prices.

According to him, the restrictions on livestock supplies from Niger Republic have further compounded the difficulties facing cattle dealers.

The situation has forced traders to factor additional transportation and procurement expenses into their selling prices, leaving buyers to bear much of the burden.

Naira’s weakness against CFA franc compounds crisis

Another major factor contributing to the rising livestock prices is the depreciation of the naira against the CFA franc, the currency used in several West and Central African countries.

Because a substantial proportion of animals traded at Maigatari originate from neighbouring countries, exchange-rate fluctuations have direct consequences for Nigerian livestock dealers.

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The weakening of the naira means traders require more local currency to purchase the foreign exchange needed to settle transactions with suppliers across the borders.

This has increased the cost of acquiring livestock, even when animals are available.

For Nigerian dealers, the exchange-rate disadvantage has made restocking more expensive, reduced profit margins and created additional pressure to increase selling prices.

The combined effect of currency depreciation and restricted supplies has therefore affected the entire livestock trading chain, from suppliers in neighbouring countries to buyers in Nigerian markets.

Billions of naira in weekly transactions at stake

The scale of commercial activities at Maigatari underscores the economic implications of the disruption.

The Deputy Secretary of the Cattle Sellers’ Agents Association at the market, Malam Lawan Muhammad Duwa, disclosed that more than one million livestock are exchanged weekly, with transactions running into billions of naira.

He said the market’s operations had been affected by the diplomatic crisis involving Niger Republic and other Sahel countries, making it difficult for traders to access traditional livestock supply routes.

Duwa recalled the hardship experienced by dealers during the border closure under former President Muhammadu Buhari, warning that the present diplomatic tensions between Nigeria and Niger could cause further losses.

He said some traders had previously lost their investments and abandoned the business after being unable to move animals through established commercial routes.

His account highlights the importance of stable cross-border relations to the survival of livestock businesses at Maigatari, where thousands of traders depend on regular supplies.

Christmas demand adds to price pressure

The approaching Christmas celebrations have further heightened concerns over livestock prices.

Demand for cattle, sheep and goats traditionally increases during the festive period, particularly among consumers and traders supplying markets in southern Nigeria and other urban centres.

However, this seasonal demand is coinciding with reduced supplies, creating competition among buyers for the limited animals available.

For dealers, the festive season ordinarily provides an opportunity to increase sales and recover investments. But higher procurement and transportation costs have made pricing decisions increasingly difficult.

Traders supplying distant markets must now contend with the combined expenses of purchasing animals, securing transportation and meeting other logistical requirements.

Consumers are consequently facing the prospect of paying more for livestock, while households and small-scale buyers may find it increasingly difficult to afford animals during the celebrations.

Beyond cattle: sheep, goats and camels

Although cattle account for a significant proportion of transactions at Maigatari, the market also accommodates substantial trading in sheep, goats, camels, donkeys and horses.

These animals serve different commercial and domestic purposes, including consumption, transportation and livestock production.

Sheep and goats are particularly important because of their demand for household consumption and religious and festive celebrations, while camels attract traders dealing in animals sourced from different locations.

The diversity of livestock traded at the market means that disruptions to cross-border supplies affect several categories of dealers, extending the economic consequences beyond cattle trading.

Transportation costs deepen traders’ burden

Apart from border restrictions and currency depreciation, rising transportation costs have become a major challenge for livestock dealers.

The movement of cattle, sheep and goats over long distances requires considerable spending on fuel, vehicle hire, loading, offloading and other logistics.

For traders transporting animals from Maigatari to distant markets across Nigeria, these expenses add substantially to the cost of doing business.

The longer the journey, the greater the financial commitment required, leaving dealers with reduced profit margins.

Transport costs also affect the prices offered to consumers because traders must recover their expenses to remain in business.

The challenge is particularly severe for dealers supplying southern and western Nigerian markets, where long-distance transportation is unavoidable.

Maigatari’s future tied to cross-border trade

Established in 1929 as a community marketplace, Maigatari Livestock Market has developed into one of the major livestock trading centres in northern Nigeria.

Its proximity to Niger Republic has historically enabled it to attract dealers and suppliers from different parts of Nigeria and neighbouring African countries.

However, the market’s dependence on cross-border supplies also makes it vulnerable to diplomatic tensions and restrictions affecting regional trade.

The current shortage demonstrates how disruptions in neighbouring countries, currency depreciation and rising transportation expenses can threaten the livelihoods of traders who depend on the market.

For livestock dealers, restoring normal commercial relations between Nigeria and Niger Republic is therefore an important economic necessity.

They believe dialogue between both countries and the restoration of established livestock supply routes would improve the availability of animals, ease pressure on prices and restore confidence among traders.

Improved transportation arrangements and measures to reduce the cost of moving livestock from production centres to major markets would also help ease the burden on dealers and consumers.

As Christmas approaches, the situation at Maigatari illustrates the far-reaching consequences of supply disruptions, foreign exchange instability and rising logistics costs on Nigeria’s livestock industry.

Nearly a century after its establishment, the market remains an important regional commercial hub, but its future prosperity depends significantly on stable cross-border trade and the uninterrupted movement of livestock across the West African region.