Exactly 33 days to completion of tenure, President Muhammadu Buhari has administered the oath of office on six new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

He performed the ceremony inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Those sworn in and their states of origin are Mahmud Kambari (Borno State), Esuabana Nko-Asanye (Cross River), Lamuwa Ibrahim (Gombe), (Yakubu Kofar-Mata (Kano), Oloruntola Michael (Ogun) and Richard Pheelangwah (Taraba State).

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who read their citations, the ceremony marked the culmination of a weeks-long prequalification exercise for directors by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

He said: “Mr President, six persons have fulfilled the conditions as permanent secretaries after a selection exercise recently conducted for directors.

“This exercise involved competency tests and interactions with a wide range of stakeholders.”

Recall the President approved their appointment as permanent secretaries about a month ago.

The Head of Civil of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, had on March 29, 2023, announced that the President approved the appointment of the six permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service following the recently conducted selection process.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…





I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…