33.5 million Nigerians face acute food insecurity in 2027 — Report

The Cadre Harmonisé has projected that 33.5 million Nigerians, including internally displaced persons (IDPs), across 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will face acute food insecurity between June and August 2027.

The October 2026 Cadre Harmonisé (CH) Food and Nutrition Insecurity Analysis report indicates a worsening food security situation in the country.

The Cadre Harmonisé report, produced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security with technical support from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and other partners, also estimated that 26.8 million people, including 756,815 IDPs in Borno, Sokoto and Zamfara states, would experience crisis-level food insecurity or worse between October and December 2026.

According to the analysis, the number of people projected to face the crisis between June and August 2027 includes 891,228 IDPs in the three states.

The report identified conflict and insecurity, displacement, rising fuel prices, climate shocks and high food inflation as major factors driving the worsening situation.

It listed Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto among the states with the most severe food consumption challenges.

In the nutrition sector, the analysis warned that inadequate dietary intake, reduced purchasing power, disease outbreaks, insecurity and limited access to healthcare, clean water and sanitation services could worsen acute malnutrition, particularly among children under five and pregnant and breastfeeding women.

The report called for expanded nutrition surveillance, prevention and treatment of acute malnutrition, dietary support and integrated health, water, sanitation and hygiene interventions in affected communities.

Speaking at the presentation of the October 2026 Cadre Harmonisé results in Abuja, the FAO Representative in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dr Hussein Gadain, said the findings provided critical evidence for the government and development partners to anticipate food security challenges and prioritise investments.

Represented by an FAO official, Gadain reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting Nigeria through technical assistance, capacity building and evidence-based interventions to strengthen food security and resilience.

He stressed the need to sustain national ownership of food security coordination structures and strengthen early warning systems to prevent food crises from escalating.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, said the Federal Government was implementing interventions to increase domestic food production, improve farmers’ access to agricultural inputs and finance, strengthen mechanisation and irrigation, and promote climate-smart agriculture.

He cited the Renewed Hope Farm Input Support Programme, Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme and Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones as some of the initiatives aimed at improving agricultural productivity and strengthening the country’s food system.

Ogunbiyi, however, disclosed that 10 states were yet to be fully integrated into the Cadre Harmonisé analysis process.

He called on development and humanitarian partners to support capacity building, data collection and analysis to ensure comprehensive national coverage.

He said expanding the exercise to the remaining states would strengthen early warning, improve preparedness and enable the government to target interventions more effectively.