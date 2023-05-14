The Management of the NNPC E&P Ltd, on Saturday, held its 2023 annual scholarship Screening examination for over 329 students from its host communities in, Delta, Edo, Rivers and Imo.

The scholarship screening exercise was conducted simultaneously in Warri, Egbema and Port Harcourt.

Speaking during the exercise in Warri Centre, the Managing Director, Ali Zarah, said that the scholarship programme was part of NNPC E&P’s Cooperate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Represented by Mr Chinedu Emelife, team lead of the Warri examination centre, Zarah said a total number of 232 students took the exam at the

Warri centre , 28 in Egbema and 69 in Port Harcourt.

Zarah noted that the scholarship scheme had since inception benefitted over 11,000 students from its host communities.

Zarah explained that to ensure transparency, the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) was engaged to conduct the examination.

“NNPC E&P Ltd advertise through the media and the community came forward to pick forms, did nominations and we processed the nominations and forwarded the nominations to FUPRE to conduct the examination.

“The best would be selected in each community for the scholarship award.

“As a responsible company, NNPC E& P takes its CSR seriously by building the capacity of our host communities, state and Nigeria at large.

“By this exam, we want to ensure quality and affordable education in our host communities so that they can go to school, acquire knowledge and contribute to the development of the nation,” he said.

According to him, students from over 53 communities participated in the Warri centre.





In her remarks, Professor Prekeyi Tawari-Fufeyin, Coordinator of the NNPC E&P scholarship examination, (FUPRE) commended the NNPC E &P for the initiative.

Tawari-Fufeyin, who described the programme as a free gift, urged the students to take advantage of the opportunity to acquire knowledge at no cost to their parents.

Miss Sarah Egerigao, a nursing science student, Delta State University, Abraka who thanked NNPC E&P for the opportunity, said her expectation was to pass the exam and be awarded the scholarship.

Also, Miss Promise Etikpan, a medical laboratory science student, Elizade University, Ondo, thanked NNPC E&P and her community for the opportunity.

