326 suspected criminals arrested in Niger in 14 months, says outgoing CP

Niger State Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas, has said that no fewer than 326 suspected criminals were arrested by the command in the last 14 months of his tenure as the Commissioner of Police in the state.

Kuryas stated this during his valedictory speech and Pull Out Parade parade at Police Training School (PTS) in Minna, the state capital, adding that 284 of the suspects were prosecuted while 42 others were currently under investigation.

He noted that on assumption of office in the state, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, youth restiveness and pockets of communal clashes were the challenges he faced, especially in about seven local government areas but these had been reduced.

Bala Kuryas stated further that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is yet to get into proper shape and advised the Federal Government to provide adequate equipment, logistics and better welfare packages for the NPF to perform its constitutional roles optimally.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE