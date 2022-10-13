326 suspected criminals arrested in Niger in 14 months, says outgoing CP

Latest News
By Adelowo Oladipo - Minna
326 suspected criminals,

Niger State Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas, has said that no fewer than 326 suspected criminals were arrested by the command in the last 14 months of his tenure as the Commissioner of Police in the state.

Kuryas stated this during his valedictory speech and Pull Out Parade parade at Police Training School (PTS) in Minna, the state capital, adding that 284 of the suspects were prosecuted while 42 others were currently under investigation.

He noted that on assumption of office in the state, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, youth restiveness and pockets of communal clashes were the challenges he faced, especially in about seven local government areas but these had been reduced.

Bala Kuryas stated further that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is yet to get into proper shape and advised the Federal Government to provide adequate equipment, logistics and better welfare packages for the NPF to perform its constitutional roles optimally.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Latest News

Kwara Harmony Holdings staff protest, call for governor intervention

Latest News

Birnin Gwari forest occupied by terrorists to be converted to dam, says Kaduna govt

Latest News

12 Nigerian varsities surge in the 2023 global rankings ― Okebukola

Latest News

Court acquits Saminu Turaki, ex-Jigawa gov, of N8.3 billion corruption charges

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More