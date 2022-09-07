32-year-old ex-convict arrested for robbery in Lagos

An ex-convict, Emmanuel Sunday has been arrested by the police in Lagos State for traffic robbery.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this in a statement, signed by him and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday.

The police spokesperson said “Officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested an ex-convict for traffic robbery around the Ketu area of Lagos State.

The suspect, Emmanuel Sunday aged 32, was apprehended around 8:00 p.m. when RRS officials working undercover spotted him while trying to dispossess a motorist of his mobile phone at Ojota Underbridge. ”

“Samuel disclosed that he was a few months ago arrested by Alapere Police Division for stealing, for which he was sentenced to a three-month jail term in Kirikiri Correctional Centre. ”

Hundeyin also added that “Sunday’s arrest came on the heels of strategic deployment of undercover policemen to comb areas with incidences of traffic robbery by the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi has directed that the team leave no stone unturned in the arrest of the remaining traffic robbers in the area.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ASUU Strike: Committee Of VCs Sets Up Peace Team, Mulls N800,000 Salary For Professors

THE Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) has called on the Federal Government to pay University professors N800,000 as against the N1.2 million negotiated by the Nimi Briggs committee…..

LAUTECH Graduate Returns Certificate, Demands Fees Refund

One Oludare Alaba, a graduate of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, on Monday, stormed his alma mater returning his certificate and asking for a refund of fees paid to the school till he graduated….

31% Of Nigerians Still Can’t Read, Write ― FG

In spite of huge investment in the education sector in Nigeria, the Federal Government, on Monday, revealed that about 31 per cent of the nation’s population cannot read and write…





PDP Bigwigs Aided Buhari’s Re-Election —Wike

32-year-old ex-convict arrested for robbery in Lagos