32 suspects in Bauchi Police net for criminal offences 

No fewer than 30 suspected criminals including a 17-year girl have been arrested for various offences by the Bauchi State Police Command.

While parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters on Thursday, Police Commissioner, Philip Maku disclosed that a case of culpable homicide was reported on the 24/04/2020 at about 0900hrs by one Haruna Musa of Itas-Gadau Division, that one Salma Hassan ‘f’ 18yrs of the same address stabbed her husband one Mohammed Mustapha on the chest, as a result, he sustained serious injury and was rushed to general hospital Itas–Gadau for treatment where he was certified dead.

The suspect according to the commissioner was arrested and confessed to the crime while exhibit recovered from the suspect was One Knife adding that investigation is still ongoing on the case.

On Criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and culpable homicide, he said that On 09/04/2020, one Dr Sulaiman Auwal of Ibrahim Bako, behind AYM Shafa Filling Station Bauchi, reported that he received a phone call from an unknown person stating that they had kidnapped his son, one Abubakar Sadiq Suleiman 19yrs and demanded the sum of N10, 000,000 as ransom.

He explained that upon receiving the report, detectives from the Anti Kidnapping Unit swung into action and arrested the following suspects;

Muhammed Jibrin, AKA Al-Amin 19yrs of Ibrahim Bako behind AYM Shafa Filling Station, Bauchi who confessed that on the 04/04/2020, he and one Abdulrahman Sulaiman 29 yrs criminally conspired, killed and buried the victim, Abubakar Sadiq Suleiman in their compound.

He added that they used part of the ransom paid through his account to buy Mercedes E320 4matic at the cost of one million six hundred and fifty thousand naira (N1, 650,000), and iPhones mobile phone at the cost of N156, 000.

Similarly, in a separate operation, the team arrested the following suspects in connection with the case of kidnapping and culpable homicide, Mohammed Sani Abdullahi, Tashan Randa, Gumau, Toro L.G.A, one Sale Gamji of Bauda village and one Ya’u Alhaji Baba of Jola village respectively.

Mohammed Sani Abdullahi was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of one Hajiya Ramatu, a sister to senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau. Sale Ganji and Ya’u Alhaji Baba were arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of one Baduguje.

While for a case of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, on 04/05/2020 at about 1539hrs one Bashir Muktar 23yrs of Dutsen Tanshi and five others at large attached to Unity security hunters and patrol Nigeria limited, Bauchi, criminally conspired among themselves, arrested and took one Abubakar Lawal of Kofar Dumi area, Bauchi to their office and beat him until he became unconscious, as a result, he sustained various degree of injuries on his body which subsequently led to his death.

He said that the suspects confessed to the crime while exhibits recovered from them include: one stick and one rubber knife.

For the case of armed robbery, the commissioner said that in furtherance to the arrest of armed robbery suspects terrorising Kano-Maiduguri highway, near bam village, Dambam, LGA of 18/02/2020, on the 27/04/2020 at about 0100hrs operatives attached to the Command Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) gave a hot chase on members of a robbery gang and arrested one Alhaji Ali Tadido ‘m’.

He also said that upon investigation, the suspect confessed to have been involved in the armed robbery incident that happened on the 18th February 2020 at Bam Village along Kano-Maiduguri Federal Highway, Dambam L.G.A, Bauchi State.

Recall that four (4) suspects were earlier apprehended and charged to court while the suspect, Alhaji Ali Tadido was then at large. Exhibits recovered from the suspect include a locally-made gun, one dagger, a bunch of charms, one Tecno Handset, One harm chain stick and One Itel phone battery.

For Criminal Conspiracy and Armed Robbery, On the 18th/05/2020, operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad while on routine patrol intercepted and arrested the following: Ahmed Shuaibu AKA Abizuga 22yrs of Dumin kauye AKA Abizuga, and Ahmed Abdullahi AKA Baban Gwaji 20yrs of Bakaro Bauchi in possession of cutlasses.

Following an investigation, the suspects confessed to be responsible for series of armed robbery incidences and snatching of motorcycles in Bauchi metropolis and further mentioned one Umar Mohammed 23yrs of Isah Yuguda Guest House who also confessed to being the receiver of all stolen items.

Exhibit recovered from the suspects is two cutlasses while on a similar operation, on 18th May 2020 at about 0500hrs, operatives from Area command Bauchi metro in collaboration with other security outfit arrested the following suspects in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery: Sirajo Yusuf aka. Baushe 20yrs of Karofi ward, Bauchi, Yakubu Husseini aka. Lava 20yrs of Gubi village, Bauchi, Usman Ahmad aka. Arrow 20yrs of Anguwan Bauchi, Abdulmajid Isa aka. Danmaster 18yrs of Zango, Bauchi, Ibrahim Mohammed aka. Ibro 18yrs of Gubi Gari, Magaji Qtrs. Bauchi and Usman Ibrahim ‘m’ of Yakubu wanka, Bauchi.

Exhibits recovered from them include 15 sets of wrappers, one machete, one sharp knife, a cash sum of N82,320.

Also on criminal conspiracy and being in possession of prohibited firearm/ammunition, on 20/04/2020 base on intelligence, one Musa of horo village, Toro L.G.A, Bauchi State was arrested in possession of some prohibited firearms/ammunition by the joint operation of the Anti Kidnapping Unit and other vigilante groups.

The team recovered one fabricated revolver gun from the suspect while the suspect confessed and mentioned other members of the gang who were later arrested to include: one Mohammed Lawal Shuaibu, Zubairu Abu both of lame district Toro L.G.A, Sani Musa and Muazu Mohammed.

The Exhibits recovered from them are, One single revolver Gun; Sani Musa ‘m’ 37yrs, One pistol no. 7050443 with Two live ammunition; Mu’azu Mohammed ‘m’ 32yrs, Two fabricated single barrel and one Dane gun; Mohammed Lawal Shu’aibu 20yrs, Two fabricated dane guns; Zubairu Abu 35yrs, three fabricated single barrels and two dane guns abounded.

The Commissioner then enjoined members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspected person or group of persons to the Police without delay to enable the police to take action proactively. He assured that all the suspects will be charged to court after investigation is concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE