Church News

Catholic men commend Sanwo-Olu on Abule Ado relief effort

The President, Lagos Archdiocese Catholic Men Organisation of Nigeria (LACMON), Vincent Otiono has commended the efforts of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the way and manner he has handled the affairs of the state in this period of the coronavirus pandemic, and for his response towards the Abule Ado explosion.

Otiono added that the Sanwo-Olu has exhibited a high sense of character and qualitative leadership and was well appreciated by Lagosians. He further thanked Sanwo-Olu for handling the Abule Ado fire explosions excellently, asking him not to forget families who lost their homes in the aftermath of the disaster.

He, however, pleaded with the governor to as a matter of priority establish a food bank and other palliative measures in the Abule Ado area of Lagos where the recent explosion incident occurred.

According to Otiono, “The Abule Ado people are battling with two disasters namely the explosion and coronavirus pandemic.

“May Christ our Leader continue to guide our governor and grant him good health of mind and body to be able to tackle the enormous task confronting the state at this period of our existence.”

Otiono added that about 40 of his members lost their properties and means of livelihood as a result of the explosions.

“The Abule Ado victims need food and humanitarian materials urgently so that they wouldn’t’ suffer during the lockdown in Lagos.”

