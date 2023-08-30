Vice Chancellor of the specialised university, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe has said Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) thirty years after its establishment is being plagued by paucity of funds and is yet to receive its take-off grant from the federal government.

As a result, the university, according to Prof Iwe, has continued to encounter challenges that require more than N3 billion naira annually to solve.

Prof. Iwe who addressed newsmen Tuesday as part of the activities for the university’s 30th Anniversary and Founding Fathers Day celebration noted other challenges to include, including the far-reaching impact of the global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, staff union strikes, issues related to staff collaboration, including instances from some members towards our programs and development endeavours, and the challenge of retaining our younger trainee staff who after benefiting from university sponsorship abroad, often severe their ties and decline to return to serve the institution”.

Others, he said include poor leadership and mentorship from some senior staff members which reflects in instances of truancy and even absenteeism from crucial university meetings, including Senate sessions where vital academic matters are discussed and determined.

He lamented, “Abscondment after training overseas is a disturbing situation. If Nigeria doesn’t discourage that, time will come when there will be no teachers”, adding that there is agreement with any trainee in the school who is bound by the agreement, disclosing that there are relevant government agencies that are enforcing that.

“The challenges we confront are multifaceted and divers in nature, but we remain resolute in our determination to move forward”.

“Infrastructural development has been a significant focus of our efforts. Despite the absence of a take-off grant, the university has made substantial progress in improving the inherited facilities from the former College of Agriculture. We are optimistic that the Federal Government will prioritize the university’s take-off grant, recognizing its pivotal role in driving agricultural education and development.

“While the journey has been marked by challenges and slow take-off, our commitment to progress has yielded significant achievements” which he highlighted to include the accreditation of all the university courses and the establishment of alternative revenue sources including production of bottled water,” he said .

He further stated, “Over the past three decades, MOUAU has transformed from its humble beginnings into a beacon of academic excellence, research innovations, and community engagement. Our university has evolved into a hub of knowledge creation, fostering cutting-edge research across various disciplines, and producing graduates who make meaningful contributions to society.

“It is on record that each of the six administrations had its own emphasis, enabled, or constrained by the socio-economic and political climate under which it operated, but cumulatively, I state that the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike has made giant strides in academics, human capital development, infrastructure, sports, international collaborations, community service and administration under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellors that led it”.

