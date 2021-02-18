302 police special forces arrive Kaduna to fight bandits 

Three hundred and two (302) officers and men of Mobile Police, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Police Special Forces under the auspices of Operation Puff Adder II, have been deployed to Kaduna to fight bandits.

It was gathered that the officers would be deployed to the troubled areas of Birnin-Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru Local Government Areas.

Flagging off the deployment of the troops at Mobile Police I Squadron in Kaduna on Wednesday, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, told the troops that, the state was facing security challenges ranging from banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed robbery among others.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, however, charged the troops to consolidate on the gains of Operation Puff Adder I, by helping restore peace in the state.

He expressed appreciation to the authorities of the Nigeria Police for its efforts towards the security of Kaduna, especially their track records in the operation on Kaduna-Abuja, Kaduna-Zaria highways, and promised that his government will do its best to support the troops to ensure their success.

Also speaking the State Police Commissioner, Umar Muri, charged the troops that, the alarming increase of criminalities in the state must be finally and permanently nipped in the bud to provide a conducive atmosphere for socio-economic activities that have been held down lately and apparently frustrating the well-designed policies of the Federal, state and local governments.

“It is a reality that in recent times, the state and the country at large have been grappling with all forms of banditry which include kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other related heinous crimes and same is heightened by the increasing proliferation of illegally acquired arms and other forms of weapons.

“The Inspector-General of Police in this regard has instituted a framework which continually exposes our operations to specialized training that is designed to prepare them for the task ahead, being the lead security agency saddled with the responsibility of internal security of the state and the country at large.

“The sole aim of this Operation Puff Adder II, is to reclaim the public space from criminals that are bent on threatening our internal security order.

“Much as major achievements have been recorded in the state from the combined efforts of the state government and the Police including other sister agencies, the dynamic nature of crime continues to present new trends which have made it imperative that we continually re-evaluate our strategies and emplace new operational architecture with a view to sustaining the gains already recorded within the framework of our well-entrenched intelligence-led Community Policing Initiative.

“While I assure the state that, we shall continue to do all within our powers to guarantee a stable security order across the state, I must state that the police cannot do it alone, no matter how well trained, equipped or motivated without the support of the community.

At this juncture, I wish to call for the full support of the civil populace, youth associations, traditional rulers, market bodies, cultural associations, and religious leaders among others to put all hands on deck for the achievement of this all-important task.

“To the police officers and men deployed on this special operation, I charge you all to see your deployment as a call to national duty.

“You are, therefore, required to ensure that justice is served in all your operations and to also ensure that you deal ruthlessly with criminal elements that may attempt to take the risk of testing your will or might while carrying out your legal assignment,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…