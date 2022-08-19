More than 30,000 professional teachers have indicated interest to participate fully in the 2022 annual conference of registered teachers in Nigeria.

The virtual conference, organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), will also attract tens of thousands of viewers from across the world.

This was made known by the registrar/chief executive of TRCN, Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

30,000 teachers to participate in TRCN annual conference

30,000 teachers to participate in TRCN annual conference

According to the TRCN boss, the teachers’ conference- the second in series, which will hold virtually would commence on Monday 22nd and would be declared open by the minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

Ajiboye said the annual conference has been institutionalised in fulfilment of TRCN’s mandate, adding that the theme of this year’s edition is: “Strengthening Teacher Capacity for More Resilient, Transformative and Inclusive Education System”.

“The 2022 annual conference of registered teachers is the second edition of the conference and over 30, 000 participants have registered online, about 9,000 followers are expected to follow on our social media handles such as Facebook streaming live.

“Similarly, over 10,000 others will view the programme live on UNESCO social media handles.

“A couple of others will be viewing the program at set up viewing centres across three states – Jigawa, Kano and Kaduna,” he said.

According to the registrar, apart from UNESCO, this year’s conference is also being supported by PLANE and Save -the Children- International (SCI) as well as some government agencies such as the National Council for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and National Teachers’ Institute (NTI).





Recall that the first edition of the conference was held on January 26th and 27th, 2021, with thousands of registered/professional teachers in attendance.