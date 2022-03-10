30,000 Boko Haram/ISWAP have so far surrendered ― SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has said over 30,000 Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents and their families have so far surrendered in the North-East.
This was even as he said threats of the separatists in the South-East and South-South have reduced in traction.
Mustapha disclosed this during a Stakeholders engagement on the current Security challenges facing the North-West Geo-political zone held in Kaduna on Thursday.
“You are also aware that this administration has taken far-reaching measures to tackle insecurity in the country.
“Some of the measures include; increase in budgetary allocation as well as shoring up the equipment holding of the Military and other security agencies.
According to the SGF approval was granted for the recruitment of ten thousand (10,000) Police personnel for three (3) consecutive years while their salaries have been upwardly reviewed to boost their morale.
To this end, he said, “the insurgents in the North East have been decimated considerably, saying,’ over thirty-thousand (30,000) insurgents and their families have so far surrendered.
He also said the threats of the separatists in the South-East and parts of South-South geo-political zones have reduced in traction.
In the maritime domain, Mustapha alluded that the waters are now calm and we no longer receive reports of daily attacks by pirates.
“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, it is therefore gratifying to note that the security situation has relatively improved across all parts of the country.
Earlier in his welcome address, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, had said the state government have awakened the security consciousness of its citizens, by making sure they realise that bandits do not care about religion or ethnicity.
“The insecurity we face is plain criminality. Terrorists are a threat to humanity in general and can only be defeated if we come together with adequate focus to confront them.”
Aruwan noted: “When security issues are unfortunately politicised, criminal elements are emboldened and are provided with a shield to deepen criminality and proliferate their inhuman acts.”
To this end, he posited that State Government has consistently stated that all citizens must rather recourse to the law in the face of grievance or injury.
