3,000 youths, women set to benefit from #EndSARS N3bn empowerment programme in Ebonyi

Members of Ebonyi State Correspondent Chapel of Nigeria Union of journalists (NUJ), have applauded Governor David Umahi for introducing the #EndSARS empowerment programme and approving the sum of N3bn for the empowerment of not less than 3000 Ebonyians, including youths and women.

They also commended the governor for being the first governor in Nigeria to successfully organize the #EndSARS youth summit aimed at addressing all agitations, perceptions and other burning national issues that triggered the #EndSARS protests which almost grounded the entire country.

Describing Governor Umahi’s demonstration as true leadership, the chapel comprised representatives of national newspapers and broadcast outfits, made their position known in a communiqué endorsed by the Chairman, Comrade Jacob Ogodo and the Secretary, Comrade Nwafor Samson, in Abakaliki.

According to them, the #EndSARS youth summit organized by Umahi’s administration is a huge success to the state.

“We wish to commend very highly, the Ebonyi State government ably led by His Excellency, Governor David Umahi for making huge efforts to address the issues raised by the youth during the #EndSARS protests. We thank His Excellency for introducing the #EndSARS Empowerment Programme and approving the sum of N3bn to inject in the empowerment of not less than 3000 Ebonyians, including youths and women.

“The just-concluded 7-day youths #EndSARS summit organized by the Ebonyi State Government was another pragmatic and laudable step of His Excellency, the governor, in engaging the youth population. And for being the first state governor to organize such a summit after the #EndSARS protests of last year, 2020, that nearly grounded the entire country, is a demonstration of true leadership, his love and commitment to the welfare of the youth. We, therefore, call on other leaders and state governors to toe this noble path of His Excellency, Governor of Ebonyi State.”

The chapel further noted that the quality of contents and the personalities assembled by the government to teach and inspire the over 1,500 Ebonyi youths who participated in the summit were unprecedented and expressed confidence that the participants would never remain the same.

“We urge that this type of youth summit should be made a period event by the government at all levels, as it would go a long way in the reorientation of our youths in order to check a repeat of the likes of #EndSARS protests in the future,” the communiqué added.

The chapel also advised the participants in the just concluded Ebonyi State #EndSARS youth summit to make positive use of the knowledge acquired from the summit.

