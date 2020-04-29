300 persons awaiting COVID-19 test results in Oyo

At least 300 persons in Oyo State are expecting their COVID-19 test results. The processing of the test results has been pended due to shortage of reagents.

Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 task force, Governor Seyi Makinde, who made known this development, on Wednesday, on his social media handles, said the state was in the process of getting reagents to process the samples that had been taken.

While assuring of concerted efforts to clear the backlog, Makinde said the state will continue to conduct tests at the drive-through/walk-through testing centre at Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan.

*Due to a shortage of reagents required to process COVID-19 tests, we currently have a number of pending results. Of the 775 samples collected so far, 300 are awaiting results.

“We are already in the process of acquiring more reagents in the shortest possible time to enable us to clear the backlog. We appeal for patience from those who are awaiting results,” Makinde said.

Makinde also hinted of plans to increase testing by conducting tests in other zones of the state outside Ibadan, from next week.

“Also, in a bid to continue ramping up testing, from next week, we will be moving to other zones in the state to conduct tests. Details of the schedule will be provided in due course,” Makinde added.