300 NDDC contracts allegation: Rep threatens court action

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Honourable Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (APC-Ondo) on Sunday described as shameful and baseless, allegations claiming he was awarded 300 contracts in the commission.

Hon. Tunji-Ojo in a statement made available to Parliamentary correspondents who described a newspaper publication attributed to some ‘inconsequential groups’ claiming he was awarded a 17 km road contract as ‘smear campaign,’ threatened to drag promoters of the allegation to Court.

The lawmaker who represents Akoko North East/West Federal Constituency of Ondo State, challenged anyone with details of “this non-existent contract” to bring it up immediately as the group failed to provide any evidence in the document.

“A report of 300 contracts belonging to a serving lawmaker was published a few months ago when the institution was only carrying out its constitutional duties.

“The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC later denounced the report on the floor of the National Assembly when it was called upon to provide evidence.

“The IMC said it had no knowledge of such contracts and the commission had no such records.

“As an indigene of one of the Niger Delta states, a region that has been deprived of significant development over the years partly because NDDC which should have been the driver of developments in the region has been given to petty politics.

“I dare say the time has come for us to embrace change for the sake of the people in the region who are subjected to untold hardship partly due to our actions and inactions.

“We are on the same page with Mr President that, the NDDC deserves to be rescued and repositioned; I am on the good side of history to partake in this worthy course, it is a responsibility and this exactly I will do,” he added.

While reiterating the Committee’s resolve to carry out its statutory functions of oversight on the Commission, he assured “Nigerians that this blatant lie intended for blackmail will not deter us from standing for the people always.

“I am the Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC in the House of Representatives and I say without equivocation that I do not have any contract whatsoever at the commission.

“I am aware of the responsibility bestowed upon me by the virtue of my chairmanship of this all-important committee and as a result, have kept my integrity and ability to perform my functions with good conscience without soiling my hands.

“For such days as this when we need to face the monsters of corruption headlong, I have kept faith with the principle of coming to equity with clean hands, thus abstained from receiving any favour from those I am meant to supervise for checks and balances,” he said.

Hon. Tunji-Ojo, however, said that he had briefed his lawyers to commence legal action against those behind the publication as they must have their days in court including their sponsors.

The lawmaker said that he would not have replied the baseless allegation but for the protection of his integrity and the honour of the Green Chambers of the National Assembly.

Hon. Tunji-Ojo, however, said that going forward, he would no longer respond to such baseless allegation without documents to back it saying that he would rather direct such times to achieve his legislative agenda.

The NDDC chairman said that notes were being taken of threats by sponsored militant groups, faceless associations and more recently, the descent to the arena of blackmails and smear campaign.

According to him, I can gladly inform Nigerians that these familiar tactics are only strengthening the lawmakers’ resolve to be detailed in this national assignment for the good of the larger majority.

The chairman, on behalf of his committee, pledged to be thorough and unbiased in the investigative assignment on the alleged N40 billion irregular expenditure in the NDDC mandated by the House, saying that is the right thing is now.

“The National Assembly has not condemned anyone, the more reason our committee was mandated to investigate.

“If repositioning the commission for better performance through our oversight function is the only thing we achieve in our committee, we know we would have been fulfilled as lawmakers,” Hon. Tunji-Ojo added.

