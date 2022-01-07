300-level UNIJOS student murdered inside hotel room, eyes, other organs taken away

A 300-level student of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), identified as Jennifer Anthony, has been killed and her body mutilated, with some parts missing.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the deceased, who was a student of the Department of Special Education and Rehabilitation Science, was lured to a hotel on Zaria road in Jos, by a man suspected to be her boyfriend, where she was allegedly drugged before being killed.

It was gathered that the boyfriend, after the act, left the hotel and removed virtually everything that might be used to trace him, including the lady’s phone and other valuables in her bag.

A source close to the hotel disclosed that the mutilated body of the girl was discovered by one of her friends who traced her to the hotel and discovered her in a pool of her blood, while the eyes and other organs were missing.

“The friend who discovered the body alerted the hotel workers, who then invited the police. The remains of the lady had been deposited at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital,” the source said.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, confirmed the incident.

He said the command had commenced full investigations into the incident.

Ogaba said: “The command is aware of the ugly incident which took place on January 1, at a hotel [name withheld]. The suspect, who is at large, went away with all means to identify the victim.

“The commissioner of police has ordered a discrete investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and to arrest the perpetrators of that dastardly act. We promise to furnish the media with more details on the incident as it unfolds.”

He added that the commissioner of police also had a security meeting with hoteliers in Jos on Thursday over the incident and gave them tips on how to avoid future occurrence.

