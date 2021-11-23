300 children to enjoy free education, as Rochas Foundation kicks off January 2022 in Cross River

About 300 Cross River State children are set to benefit free education and at least one meal each day courtesy of the Rocha’s Foundation School.

Speaking at her mentor’s interactive cocktail held in Calabar on Monday evening, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President of Rocha’s Foundation, Uloma Uche Nwosu, said that the programs would start by January 2022.

“Here in Cross River, the Rocha’s Foundation has come to Cross River State, we are opening in January. The Rocha’s Foundation has about 11 Colleges across Nigeria . This is our first school in the south-South and the very first in Cross River State.

“Cross River is the twelfth school we are establishing in the country, we chose Cross River because through our research, we discovered that there are a lot of out of school children in the state, that is why we are starting here.

“We have been on streets, scouting for the school children in the past ten days, so we are making sure that while we are targeting 300 children, most of those number will be out of school children, once we find than we give them automatic admission to our school.

“We have trained over 25,000 children and have produced 6,000 graduate as medical doctors, engineers, lawyers and still counting.

“We are going to have sub stations in the rural areas since Cross River is so large and you cannot have a child from Obudu coming to attend school in Calabar, so we will take the school to the streets where we will have sub stations for the foundation,” Uloma said.

On her part, the Director of Schools, Dr. Caro Ochemba, said their targeted criteria are indigent children and orphans.

She explained that in the course of recruiting teachers, about 7,000 applicants were currently seeking to be employed by the Foundation as teachers.

“Two key words, the child must come from an indigent home. Then orphan, however, you must be seen to be intelligent.

“In our schools we have 7,000 children currently in school, so we are experienced in this project.

“We have been in Cross River the past one week, we have come Cross 700 applicants looking for jobs.

“But we are insisting on people that have passion for the job apart from being educated. In our schools, we allow every child choose his or her career.

“Caring for 7,000 children at a go is huge, so we are concentrating on academics for now, other thing like skills acquisition will come subsequently as we expand,” she said.

The Rocha’s Foundation is founded by the former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rocha’s Okorocha.

The Foundation is said to be in a mission to provide education for Nigerian and African children.

The Foundation is arriving the South-South part of Nigeria for the first time, and is the first of it’s kind in Cross River State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.