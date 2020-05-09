30-yr-old farmer hangs self inside former school in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the death of a man, identified as James Samuel, who allegedly hanged himself in his former school.

Samuel, 30, hanged himself in a classroom at Government Secondary School, Gurku in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Karu, near Lafia on Saturday.

Nansel said the man was confirmed dead by a doctor at the Mararaba Medical Centre in Karu.

“Yes, the incident happened in the early hours of this morning. He hanged himself in a classroom.

“The police visited the scene and have taken his body to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

Nansel said that investigations had commenced on the incident.

NAN learnt that the man been identified as a Tiv from Benue.

Samuel, said to be a farmer, welder and drummer, finished his secondary education at the school where he committed suicide. (NAN)

