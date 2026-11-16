30 years after Suliat Adedeji’s death, family raises concern over women’s representation in governance

Thirty years after the death of prominent Ibadan businesswoman, philanthropist and political activist, Alhaja Suliat Adedeji, her family has called for greater representation of women in governance and decision-making positions in Nigeria.

The family said despite the contributions of women to national development, their representation in government and leadership positions remained inadequate, stressing the need for deliberate efforts to create more opportunities for women to participate in governance.

The call was made at a press conference, in Ibadan, on Saturday to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Adedeji’s death and celebrate her contributions to business, politics, public service, religious development and humanitarian causes.

Adedeji was killed at her residence in the Kobomoje area of Iyaganku, Ibadan, on November 14, 1996, during the regime of the late General Sani Abacha.

Her death has been linked in historical accounts to the political violence that trailed the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. She was a member of the advisory committee of the National Centre Party of Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, her son, Hakeem Adedeji, said his mother was passionate about women’s advancement and consistently used her influence and resources to support people seeking education, career opportunities and professional growth.

Hakeem said his mother’s contributions to society went beyond her political and business engagements, noting that several people benefited from her financial assistance, professional recommendations and personal connections.

Another son, Ademola Adedeji, said the family had continued to preserve their mother’s Islamic legacy through religious programmes, support for Muslims undertaking Hajj and Umrah, and the religious education of younger generations.

He said the family remained committed to sustaining her values through active participation in Islamic activities and assistance to intending pilgrims.

Also speaking, Wasiu Adedeji, said his mother was born in 1944, trained as a nurse and later ventured into the automobile business after retiring from public service in 1987.

He noted that her success in the automobile industry was particularly remarkable because it was largely dominated by men at the time.

The family, however, said the anniversary provided an opportunity not only to remember her life and circumstances of her death, but also to sustain the ideals of service, compassion, women’s empowerment and community development.