30-year-old man arrested for defiling 11-year-old inside toilet

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Delta State for defiling an 11-year-old girl inside a toilet.

The alleged perpetrator, simply identified as Jomaph, was said to have sneaked into the toilet where the victim was emptying her bowels and defiled her.

The suspect, thereafter, stole back into his room when his victim cried out in pains for help.

When accosted, Jomaph denied the allegation until a neighbour’s CCTV footage, which captured the incident, exposed him.

Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, confirmed the incident and Jomaph’s arrest.

She said the victim was captured in a CCTV footage after earlier denying his involvement in the ignoble act.

Onowakpoyeya, who said the incident took place last Wednesday (August 12) in Sapele, further disclosed that the predator only confessed to the crime after evidence of the footage.

“The victim was in the toilet when the suspect went to meet her. The girl came out crying but the man denied.

“The man said the girl was trying to tarnish his image.

“But later, they brought out the CCTV footage showing how the man went inside the toilet.

“I was told the man later agreed after he saw the footage. The man was arrested by police in Sapele,” she disclosed.

